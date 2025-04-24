Việt Nam, Japan ink strategic oyster industry partnership

TOKYO — The Vietnam Fisheries Society and Kunihiro Inc, a leading Japanese oyster producer and processor, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward in the two countries' cooperation in the fisheries sector.

The signing ceremony took place at Kunihiro’s headquarters in Hiroshima prefecture, witnessed by representatives from both sides as well as relevant agencies. The Trade Office at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan played a crucial role in facilitating the agreement.

Under the MoU, the two parties will work together to develop a value chain for Vietnamese oysters that meets Japanese standards, targeting both domestic and export markets. Japan will assist Việt Nam in upgrading aquaculture areas to meet export requirements, improving oyster breeds and farming techniques suited to Việt Nam's marine environment, and transferring advanced processing technologies, including cleaning, freezing, packaging, and quality control.

Brand development is also a major focus. The two sides are set to co-develop a “Vietnamese Oysters – Japanese Standard” trademark, while also supporting the formation of an independent Vietnamese oyster brand in global markets.

In addition, Japan will help with human resource training by hosting Vietnamese engineers for internships to learn Japanese production processes and culture.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Nguyễn Việt Thắng, chair of the Vietnam Fisheries Society, emphasised that the partnership represents more than just economic collaboration. He viewed it as a reflection of the long-term relationship between Việt Nam and Japan, as well as a valuable opportunity to boost the competitiveness and sustainability of Việt Nam's fisheries sector.

With over 3,000 hectares of oyster farms stretching along its coastline, Việt Nam is emerging as an attractive destination for Japanese investment in fisheries. The combination of Japan’s advanced technology and Việt Nam's favourable natural conditions is expected to produce high-value oysters that meet international standards.

Prior to the signing, the Vietnamese delegation held a working session with Hiroshima authorities on Monday to discuss strategies for developing Việt Nam's oyster industry aligned with export requirements and farming standards.

On Tuesday, the delegation visited Kunihiro’s offshore oyster farms, as well as its modern processing facilities, a model that has enabled Japan to enter demanding markets like the US and the EU. — VNS