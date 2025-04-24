PM urges drastic measures to ensure power supply for peak period

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday signed a dispatch on implementing drastic, concerted and effective solutions to ensure the supply of electricity during the peak period of 2025 and the coming years.

The dispatch was sent to the Ministers of Industry and Trade, Finance, and Agriculture and Environment; the Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities; and the leaders of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the Việt Nam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and the Đông Bắc Corporation.

It noted that as ensuring national energy security and sufficient electricity supply is one of the fundamental and decisive factors for the successful implementation of the country’s socio-economic growth targets, the Government and the Prime Minister have proactively and decisively directed relevant tasks and solutions early and from afar to ensure adequate power supply.

The electricity demand in 2025 is forecast to grow by up to 12.2 per cent year-on-year, higher than the 10.1 per cent increase recorded in 2024. The national peak load is expected to reach 54,510 MW, up 11.3 per cent year-on-year.

To meet electricity demand during peak months (May, June, and July) and avoid shortages, the Prime Minister asked ministers and relevant leaders to strictly follow all Government Resolutions, Prime Minister’s directives - especially Directive No. 01/CT-TTg dated January 3, 2025 - and the approved 2025 electricity supply and national grid operation plan.

They must strengthen state management, and enhance inspections, and supervision over the management of electricity works under their responsibility to ensure adequate electricity supply.

The PM requested the Minister of Industry and Trade to urgently organise the implementation of the adjusted Power Master Plan VIII, and to promptly issue a plan for executing the master plan in order to carry out the objectives and tasks outlined in the plan, with completion before May 10. The minister is responsible to the Government and the Prime Minister for ensuring an adequate electricity supply to serve production, business activities, and the daily life of the people.

Attention must be paid to strengthening inspections and supervision over the implementation of power projects to ensure the best preparation for power generation during peak months. For hydroelectric plants, it is necessary to ensure maximum water storage according to the inter-reservoir operation process, in line with meteorological and hydrological forecasts, to guarantee backup power and the ability to generate electricity at full capacity during peak months.

For coal-fired thermal power plants, it is essential to proactively secure coal supply to ensure adequate fuel for operations, conduct proactive maintenance and repairs of machinery, have spare parts and equipment available to ensure optimal operation and maximum capacity, and minimise failures during peak periods.

The PM highlighted the need to ensure a steady supply of gas to meet operational needs for gas-fired thermal power plants and enhance the ability to store and accumulate electricity to improve efficiency and electricity supply capacity for wind and solar power plants.

Regarding power source projects, the Minister of Industry and Trade was urged to direct the acceleration of the implementation of important national and key projects. Specifically, the Nhơn Trạch 3 Thermal Power Plant was asked to be put into operation by June, and the Nhơn Trạch 4 Thermal Power Plant by August.

The Prime Minister asked Chairpersons of provincial and city People's Committees to work closely with ministries, EVN, and power investors to use water wisely for farming and daily needs, prioritise water storage, make full use of wind and solar energy during peak times, and promote saving and efficient use of water, wind, and solar power. — VNS