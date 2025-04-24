Việt Nam, Czech strengthen investment activities in technology, finance

HÀ NỘI — Promoting economic cooperation between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic will open up investment opportunities for the businesses of the two countries in the fields of financial technology, digital data, industrial production, energy and cybersecurity.

This commitment was affirmed at the Việt Nam-Czech Business Forum held in Hà Nội on April 22 with the Czech Minister of Finance, Việt Nam's Ministry of Finance and the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Speaking at the forum, Minister Zbyněk Stanjura highlighted Việt Nam as their most important trade partner in the ASEAN region, with bilateral trade exceeding US$4 billion in 2024.

He attributed this growth not only to favourable economic policies and market potential but also to the pivotal role of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic - the largest such community in the EU - in enhancing cultural and economic bridges between the two nations.

Expressing his desire for bilateral cooperation with Việt Nam, the minister affirmed that in the long term, the two countries will strengthen cooperation in information technology and infrastructure.

The forum was attended by a high-level Czech business delegation, including representatives from key sectors such as defence, information technology, fintech, legal services and export finance.

At the forum, Czech cybersecurity leader Whalebone signed a cooperation agreement with a Việt Nam’s counterpart, reinforcing the shift toward high-value, technology-driven ventures.

Skoda Auto, in partnership with Thành Công Group, has launched a production facility in Quảng Ninh, operational as of March 2025, with the aim of serving the broader Southeast Asian market. Sev.en Global Investments is also exploring opportunities in Việt Nam’s thermal power sector, while Elmich, a leading household appliance brand, is ramping up operations in Hà Nam.

At the forum, Deputy Minister of Finance Trần Quốc Phương noted that as of February 2025, the Czech Republic had 42 investment projects in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of $91 million, while Việt Nam had four projects in return, totalling $1.5 million. While modest, these figures signal a strong foundation for expanding two-way investment.

Phạm Tấn Công, chairman of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) emphasised that Việt Nam has signed and implemented 17 free trade agreements, covering nearly 90 per cent of global GDP, which is a solid foundation for expanding trade, industrial and investment cooperation.

The two-way trade turnover between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic reached more than $2 billion, affirming that both sides are working together towards more ambitious goals, specifically $5 billion in trade and $3 billion in investment capital next year.

“To become a high-income country, we must prioritise science, technology, innovation and human capital development,” said Công.

He advocated for enhanced cooperation in renewable energy, biotechnology, AI, vocational education and more - particularly in areas like fintech and cybersecurity, where Việt Nam and Czech firms can create long-term value together.

With over 200,000 member enterprises and 200 associations, VCCI is committed to working closely with Czech trade promotion bodies to support enterprise collaboration and sustainable business development.

To enhance cooperation between Việt Nam and Czech enterprises, Deputy Minister Phương emphasised the need to increase information exchange on the transparent investment environment, financial policies, capital markets and investment incentive support policies of the two countries.

At the same time, it is necessary to encourage the organisation of investment promotion programmes and specialised seminars so that the two sides can better understand the investment environment.

The two countries should effectively use the EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to promote two-way investment flows, especially in priority areas such as innovation, high technology, green finance, financial technology and asset management.

The Vietnamese Government is committed to supporting Czech enterprises' investment projects and promptly resolving difficulties and obstacles.

They need to promote cooperation in education and training in the field of financial technology, including exchanging experts and organising courses on modern financial management. This will help build high-quality human resources, serving bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of finance and technology.

Việt Nam is currently building an international financial centre and wishes to cooperate closely with Czech enterprises in the fields of investment promotion, trade and tourism, with the aim of promoting two-way investment flows between the two countries, helping Việt Nam integrate more deeply into the global financial value chain.

“The Ministry of Finance is committed to creating all favourable conditions for Czech investors in particular, and foreign investors in general, to achieve sustainable success in their investment and business activities in Việt Nam,” he said.

On the sidelines of the forum, there were meetings between companies of the two countries looking for investment and business opportunities.

The CEO of ORE Company, Lưu Ngân, sought partners for mechanical processing and electronic equipment imports, describing the Czech market as a key entry point into Europe.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Ngọc Hưng, Project Manager at JAI Creative Digital Agency — a Vietnamese company specialising in technology and AI integration — highlighted Czech technological capabilities as a valuable opportunity for collaboration and knowledge exchange. At the forum, JAI showcased its 5ID project, featuring a range of technology solutions aimed at attracting Czech partners. — VNS