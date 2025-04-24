PM urges SYRE to invest in green, circular textile industry in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday hosted Susanna Campbell, Chair of Swedish textile recycling group SYRE, and Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam Johan Ndisi, calling on SYRE to invest in developing a green and sustainable textile industry in Việt Nam.

Welcoming the SYRE delegation’s visit to explore investment opportunities in green production and the circular economy, PM Chính encouraged the firm to leverage Việt Nam's abundant textile waste and surplus materials to manufacture sustainable products, while utilising clean energy and eco-friendly inputs in the production process.

The PM hailed SYRE’s plan to invest in the south-central province of Bình Định, calling it a wise choice given the locality’s favourable business environment and well-developed infrastructure, including an airport and deep-water seaport.

He affirmed Việt Nam's pursuit of rapid yet green and sustainable development, targeting an 8 per cent growth rate this year and double-digit growth in the following years, based on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. To achieve this, the country seeks strong international cooperation in capital, technology, governance, and human resources.

Campbell said SYRE is accelerating efforts to expand into international markets with a focus on green transition and sustainability, especially in the textile sector. She expressed her desire to work with Việt Nam to transform the country into a global hub for circular textile production.

She added that SYRE’s manufacturing model aims to be fully circular, producing outputs equivalent to textile-grade input materials. SYRE considers Việt Nam a strategic location in the region, where the green transition is gaining momentum.

The PM noted that Việt Nam is the leading producer of renewable energy in Southeast Asia and remains committed to expanding its clean energy sector. He reiterated the country’s strong support for the EU’s strict environmental standards and its proactive implementation of green energy, circular economy practices, and sustainable textile materials in line with COP26–28 goals.

He affirmed that Việt Nam encourages high-tech foreign investment and is ready to support SYRE in operating effectively and efficiently in Việt Nam. He also expressed his wish to further deepen Việt Nam–Sweden relations through cooperation in green growth and circular economy development.

Ambassador Ndisi affirmed Sweden’s commitment to working with Việt Nam on the green transition, stressing that Swedish companies are adopting long-term investment strategies in the country. He expressed his hope that the two countries will soon elevate their bilateral ties to a new level.

SYRE is planning a US$1 billion investment in a polyester fabric recycling complex in Binh Dinh province, with the aim of turning Việt Nam into the world’s first high-tech circular textile hub meeting US and EU sustainability standards, aligned with Việt Nam's net-zero emissions goal. — VNA/VNS