PVI sets strategic 2025 targets after strong 2024 performance

HÀ NỘI — PVI Holdings held its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 22, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth.

Despite global economic uncertainties and a turbulent insurance market impacted by super typhoon Yagi, PVI successfully surpassed its 2024 business targets. Consolidated revenue reached nearly VNĐ21.8 trillion (US$850 million), completing 125 per cent of the annual plan.

Pre-tax profit hit VNĐ1.118 trillion, exceeding the target by 4 per cent.

This solid performance allowed PVI to approve a 31.5 per cent cash dividend for 2024 – one of the highest payouts in its history and the tenth consecutive year of dividends above 20 per cent.

Nearly VNĐ750 billion will be distributed to shareholders, reflecting strong internal strength and resilience across the PVI system.

In 2025, however, PVI is setting more cautious goals amid a recovering but still fragile financial market.

The company aims for consolidated pre-tax profit of VNĐ1.09 trillion, slightly down from 2024. Total consolidated revenue is projected at VNĐ21.4 trillion, a modest decrease of 1.7 per cent year-on-year.

For the parent company, PVI targets VNĐ786 billion in pre-tax profit – an increase from VNĐ771 billion in 2024 – and total revenue of nearly VNĐ1.18 trillion. These goals take into account anticipated low interest rates, which are expected to range from 4.7 to 6 per cent.

Jens Holger Wohlthat, chairman of the Board of Directors, acknowledged that 2025 is a pivotal year for laying the groundwork for the 2026–2030 development phase. He emphasised the importance of resilience and long-term vision, especially as Việt Nam embraces institutional reform and accelerates its economic transformation.

To meet these targets, PVI will focus on digital expansion in insurance distribution channels, including e-commerce, agency, brokerage and bancassurance. In reinsurance, the company plans to grow its domestic presence and further explore international markets.

He shared that the share prices of the company reached its highest level ever, driven not by PR campaigns but by real results. PVI is among the few insurers globally that return more than 90 per cent of after-tax profits as dividends, with a dividend-to-price ratio above 5 per cent.

“We are committed to making every effort to preserve and develop the capital that our shareholders have entrusted to us, and to strive for new milestones, reaching out to the world and using new international standards as a measure of our performance,” Wohlthat said.

He also addressed shareholder inquiries regarding strategic partners for Hanoi Re.

PVI Holdings currently owns over 80 per cent of Hanoi Re, leaving room for additional strategic investors. While no decisions have been finalised, the company is seeking long-term partners to support Hanoi Re’s credit rating upgrade and revenue diversification.

As PVI approaches its 30th anniversary in 2026, over 2,500 employees are united in their mission to accelerate, transform and elevate the company to global standards.

Looking forward, PVI aims to maintain its leading position in non-life insurance efficiency. It will also expand traditional and non-traditional services, refine its retail business model, and enhance reinsurance operations.

PVI plans to sustain international credit ratings of A- for PVI Insurance and B++ for Hanoi Re. — VNS