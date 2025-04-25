Politics & Law
Home Economy

US calls tariff talks with Việt Nam productive

April 25, 2025 - 11:07
US Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer and Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade (MOIT) Nguyễn Hồng Diên agreed on the importance of making swift progress towards reciprocal and balanced trade between the US and Vietnam.
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade (MOIT) Nguyễn Hồng Diên. — VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON DC — US Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer had a productive virtual meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade (MOIT) Nguyễn Hồng Diên to discuss the US-Việt Nam bilateral trade relationship, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced on April 24.

Accordingly, Ambassador Greer discussed next steps between USTR and MOIT following President Trump’s call with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm on April 4.

Both sides agreed on the importance of making swift progress towards reciprocal and balanced trade between the US and Việt Nam.

The ministers instructed their teams to engage in technical discussions in the coming days to discuss efforts to expand market access and address unfair trade practices. — VNS

