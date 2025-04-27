Nearly 800 domestic, int'l journalists to cover 50th anniversary of national reunification

HCM CITY — A total of 169 foreign journalists from 39 news agencies across 17 countries, alongside over 630 journalists from 81 domestic media outlets, have registered to cover the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), according to Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Được.

Được was addressing the opening of the Press Centre for the anniversary celebrations in HCM City on April 27.

He highlighted the vibrant preparations for the grand rally on April 30 morning, which have drawn strong interest from both domestic and international communities, particularly the enthusiastic support of journalists.

He emphasised the important role of the media in capturing and spreading the celebratory atmosphere across platforms at home and abroad, rekindling historic memories and affirming the nation’s determination to enter a new era.

To facilitate coverage, the Press Centre has been set up at the HCM City Journalists' Association headquarters, located near the rally and parade venue, he said.

The municipal leader urged relevant departments and agencies to work closely together to provide the best possible conditions for media operations, ensuring smooth reporting, photography, and live broadcasting throughout the celebrations. He also reminded journalists and editors to reflect the events truthfully and contextually, prioritising the national interest and contributing to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, particularly that of HCM City.

On the same day, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, HCM City authorities, and Việt Nam Post Corporation jointly held a special launch of a set of commemorative stamps marking the 50th anniversary.

The set includes two stamps and one souvenir sheet, sized 32 x 43 mm and 70 x 100 mm respectively, with denominations of VNĐ4,000 and VNĐ15,000. Designed by artist Nguyễn Dư of the Vietnam Post Corporation, the stamps feature bold colours - red, yellow, and sky blue - representing the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Việt Nam.

The dynamic designs depict white doves soaring against a vibrant backdrop of red earth and blue sky, symbolising peace, solidarity, and a bright future.

The "50 Years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification" stamp set is now available nationwide at post offices and transaction centres. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to generations who sacrificed their youth and blood for the nation's freedom, while also spreading a powerful message to inspire patriotism and national pride among all Vietnamese people. — VNS