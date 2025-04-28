PM Chính hosts official welcome ceremony for Japanese PM Ishiba Shigeru, spouse

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday hosted an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace for Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his spouse, who are paying an official visit to Việt Nam from April 27 to 29.

This visit marks PM Ishiba’s first trip to Việt Nam since taking office, and the first since Việt Nam and Japan upgraded their relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World" in November 2023.

In a gesture of deep respect and friendship, PM Chính and his spouse welcomed Prime Minister Ishiba at his car. Following a warm handshake, the Japanese leader and his spouse were greeted with bouquets presented by Hà Nội’s children.

The welcome ceremony adhered to the highest protocol, with national anthems performed as the two leaders saluted the flags of both nations. PM Chính then invited PM Ishiba to review the Guard of Honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

After the ceremony, the two leaders visited a photo exhibition showcasing the close Việt Nam-Japan relationship before proceeding to their bilateral talks at the Government Office. PM Ishiba’s agenda includes public diplomacy activities, a Forum on High Technology, Green Transition, and Semiconductors, and meetings with top Vietnamese leaders.

Over 52 years of ties, Việt Nam and Japan have fostered a strong, comprehensive partnership built on political trust, frequent high-level exchanges, and close coordination at international and regional forums. This relationship exemplifies Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, diversification, and multilateralisation.

Economic and trade cooperation remains a cornerstone of the relationship. Japan is Việt Nam’s largest ODA provider and labour cooperation partner, the third-largest investor, and the fourth-largest trade and tourism partner. Bilateral trade reached US$46.2 billion in 2024, while Japan’s accumulated investment in Việt Nam has exceeded US$78.6 billion with 5,557 projects. Việt Nam has 126 investment projects in Japan worth over US$20.6 million.

Japanese ODA has contributed to significant projects such as the Nhật Tân Bridge, Nội Bài International Airport Terminal T2, and Hồ Chí Minh City Metro Line 1. In total, Japan has provided Việt Nam with approximately ¥2.55 trillion (over US$23 billion) in development assistance.

Beyond economics, the two nations enjoy rich cooperation in education, culture, healthcare, and local partnerships. Việt Nam was the first country to introduce Japanese language education at primary and secondary levels. More than 51,000 Vietnamese students currently study in Japan. Cultural exchanges, including the Việt Nam Festival in Japan and Japanese festivals in Việt Nam, have drawn broad public enthusiasm.

Labour cooperation has also flourished, with Việt Nam leading among 15 countries in sending workers to Japan, reaching around 310,000 people. Additionally, over 600,000 Vietnamese nationals live in Japan today, making it the second-largest overseas Vietnamese community.

The two sides aim to further expand economic cooperation, improve the investment environment, promote supply chains, and enhance market access for agricultural products such as Vietnamese pomelos and Japanese grapes, while exploring additional opportunities like Việt Nam’s passion fruit and Japan’s peaches.

Science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and new energy are also becoming new pillars of cooperation. Leaders will discuss closer collaboration on climate change adaptation, environmental protection, disaster management, and emission reduction.

PM Ishiba’s visit not only reinforces political and economic ties but also strengthens the enduring friendship between the peoples of Việt Nam and Japan, laying a solid foundation for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to thrive. It reflects both nations’ commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond. — VNS