Việt Nam, Japan to deepen political, security, economic ties

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Sunday received President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru in Hà Nội, as part of the latter's three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

Vietnamese Party chief Lâm affirmed that the visit held great significance, contributing to opening a new stage in the development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

PM Ishiba expressed his delight at returning to Việt Nam for the first time as Government leader of Japan after 35 years, coinciding with Việt Nam’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of National Reunification (April 30).

He expressed his admiration for the founding father of modern Việt Nam, the late President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as the cause for national liberation.

General Secretary Lâm talked about Việt Nam’s two centennial development goals (2030, the 100th anniversary of the Party establishment, and 2045, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the country) and the strategy for renewing the economic model to achieve rapid and sustainable growth in the new era – the era of nation's rise.

He stressed that Việt Nam had steadfastly pursued an independent, self-reliant, peaceful, cooperation and development-oriented foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification.

In its foreign policies, Japan remained one of Việt Nam’s most important and long-standing strategic partners, he noted.

PM Ishiba congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in socio-economic development, its economic and scientific-technological development orientation and the positive outcomes of the administrative reform efforts under the leadership of General Secretary Lâm. He also praised Việt Nam’s proactive and active role amid complicated regional and international developments.

Việt Nam's top leader Lâm proposed seven major orientations to strengthen the strategic cooperation between the two countries. These include continuously enhancing political trust, consolidating practical and effective security and defence cooperation, expanding economic cooperation based on science, technology, and high-quality human resources and inviting Japan to actively participate in major infrastructure projects in Việt Nam through new-generation ODA funding.

Emphasising the need to establish science, technology and innovation cooperation as a new pillar in bilateral relations, General Secretary Lâm proposed enhancing collaboration in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and training high-quality human resources, including for the semiconductor sector. He also called for tapping new potentials in labour cooperation, green transition, energy transition and high-tech agriculture, while deepening local-to-local cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and cultural ties.

​The Japanese Government leader affirmed that Việt Nam was an "indispensable partner" for Japan and stressed that Japan would continue to accompany and support Việt Nam in building an independent and self-reliant economy, implementing industrialisation and modernisation, and achieving its strategic development goals in the new era.

The LDP leader also pledged to work closely to elevate the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new stage, including strengthening party-to-party cooperation between the LDP and the CPV.

Japan would also deepen cooperation in economics, ODA, investment, security and defence, cyber security, peacekeeping, culture and people-to-people exchanges, and promote cooperation in emerging fields such as digital transformation and innovation. Furthermore, Japan would continue to support and facilitate the Vietnamese community of more than 600,000 living, studying and working in Japan.

General Secretary Lâm and PM Ishiba also exchanged views and agreed to closely coordinate at regional and international forums, including ASEAN and the United Nations, amid increasing global volatility, making practical contributions to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

In their talks, General Secretary Lâm congratulated Japan on holding the major Osaka Kansai EXPO 2025, while PM Ishiba confirmed Japan would send a delegation to participate in the World Police Music Festival organised by the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam.

General Secretary Lâm also extended a respectful invitation to the Emperor and Empress of Japan to visit Việt Nam at an early date, while PM Ishiba invited the Vietnamese General Secretary to visit Japan. — VNS