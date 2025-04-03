Việt Nam considers Japan as top important partner: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam consistently considers Japan as a top important partner, and a sincere and trustworthy friend, accompanying the Southeast Asian country during its development journey, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said while receiving Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The Vietnamese Party chief highlighted the substantial and comprehensive development of the Việt Nam-Japan relations after more than a year of upgrading it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, stating that Việt Nam looks to work with Japan to effectively and substantively implement this partnership framework.

Political trust has been further strengthened, and economic cooperation remains the key pillar in the relations, he stressed, adding that Japan continues to be Việt Nam's top economic partner, and cooperation in new fields such as green transition and digital transformation has progressed with many specific projects.

To achieve the goal of becoming a developed country with a modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed country with high income by 2045, Việt Nam has strongly implemented a revolution to streamline its political apparatus, focusing on addressing institutional bottlenecks, improving the quality of infrastructure and human resources, thus promoting a favourable investment environment for private enterprises, including those from Japan and other countries.

Lâm praised the diplomat for his efforts and positive contributions to advancing the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and effectively implementing agreements between senior leaders of the two countries. He urged the two sides to continue increase the exchange of high-level delegations, boosting economic cooperation, and encouraging Japanese businesses to take part in key and strategic infrastructure projects, and new energy initiatives in Việt Nam.

The Party chief also suggested intensifying cooperation in high-quality human resource training, science and technology, innovation, local cooperation, culture, and tourism; and expanding partnerships to new fields such as green transition, energy transformation, innovation, AI, and semiconductors.

He called on the two sides to strengthen coordination, share positions, and support each other at international and regional forums.

For his part, Naoki highlighted the flourishing cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan across fields, from economy, trade, and investment, to defence, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

He affirmed that Japan always treasures and prioritises Việt Nam in its foreign policy in the region and it is eager to accompany and support Việt Nam in realising its industrialisation and modernisation goals to become a developed country.

Showing his belief in the Vietnamese leaders’ determination to streamline the political apparatus, the diplomat reaffirmed his commitment to continue closely coordinating with ministries, sectors, and localities of both countries to further promote substantive cooperation, contributing to deepening the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas. — VNA/VNS