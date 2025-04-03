Việt Nam recovers nearly $380 million from corruption, economic crimes in six months

HÀ NỘI — Civil judgment enforcement agencies have recovered nearly VNĐ9.8 trillion (US$380 million) from criminal cases involving corruption and economic misconduct in the past six months, the Ministry of Justice announced.

Overall, the agencies concluded more than 255,000 cases worth approximately VNĐ58 trillion ($2.2 billion), up 21 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The Ministry acknowledged that civil enforcement has faced mounting challenges, including organisational restructuring, an increase in the number and value of enforcement cases and complications stemming from the dissolution or merger of cooperating agencies.

Several cases involve exceptionally large monetary values and thousands of stakeholders.

Despite these obstacles, enforcement authorities have adopted flexible measures to maintain stability and ensure progress, with the value of recovered assets and the enforcement rate seeing positive gains.

The General Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement has sought cooperation from Đà Nẵng City’s municipal government to handle assets related to the Chi Lăng Stadium case (involving Phạm Công Danh), while also issuing guidance for major cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee.

The Ministry underscored the unprecedented complexity of the Vạn Thịnh Phát case, which involves former chairwoman Trương Mỹ Lan and more than 43,000 bondholders, as ruled by the HCM City People’s Court on October 17, 2024.

In preparation for enforcement, the General Department and the HCM City's Civil Judgment Enforcement Department have conducted multiple inter-agency meetings and submitted proposals for the Prime Minister to establish a special task force.

To facilitate restitution for the thousands of victims, enforcement authorities have partnered with Tân Việt Securities, the bond registration and depository agent, to collect personal and banking information from bondholders.

To date, over 34,000 bondholders have submitted to requests to provide their information. — VNS