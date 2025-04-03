Party chief chairs high-level meeting on restructuring local military forces

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired the 13th conference of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Military Commission (CMC) in Hà Nội on Wednesday to review and provide feedback on a new proposal for a more streamlined, efficient and capable local military structure to meet modern defence demands.

The meeting gathered top leaders of the Party, State and the armed forces to discuss significant restructuring plans under new national strategies.

The proposal, reported by the CMC's Standing Committee, aims to reorganise local military commands to align with national resolutions on trimming the state apparatus, streamlining administrative units, and building a two-tier local governance model.

The Ministry of National Defence, under the guidance of the CMC, has developed the proposal through multiple consultations and revisions.

The ministry proposes methods of adjusting the organisation of local military commands in parallel with the planned reduction of provincial and commune-level administrative units and the potential removal of district-level governments.

The plan underscores that restructuring must stem from national defence realities, incorporate strategic Party and State guidance, and build upon Việt Nam’s rich military traditions and historical experience in warfare. It also considers the evolving nature of modern conflicts, globally and regionally.

Discussions at the conference examined the scope, guiding principles, objectives and implementation challenges of the proposal, offering solutions to address potential obstacles.

Participants stressed the need to ensure that local military units continue to be the core force in defending the country while adapting to new administrative and strategic realities.

In his concluding remarks, General Secretary Tô Lâm, also the Secretary of the CMC, affirmed that the reorganisation must align with Việt Nam’s military and defence strategies and uphold the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam over the People’s Army. The army must remain pivotal in building and implementing an all-people national defence posture and safeguarding sovereignty.

The proposal calls for reducing intermediary levels of command, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening the role of provincial Military Commands and Border Guard units, especially following upcoming provincial mergers.

It also aims to improve the integration between military and civilian defence plans, particularly in border protection and territorial security.

The General Secretary urged careful, scientific and context-appropriate adjustments, drawing from past organisational models and current socio-economic realities. He emphasised building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern local military and border guard system, with suitable structures and readiness for both peacetime tasks and rapid expansion when necessary.

To implement the plan, the General Secretary tasked the CMC's Standing Committee with finalising the proposal for submission to the Politburo. Upon approval, a resolution will be issued for nationwide implementation. — VNS