Việt Nam treasures time-honoured friendship with Belarus: PM

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam always values its traditional friendship and multi-faceted collaboration with Belarus, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak during their meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

To effectively harness their potential and strengths, PM Chính suggested both sides continue to strengthen delegation exchanges, especially at the high level, and cooperate at multilateral forums. He also encouraged the two sides to make efforts to boost bilateral economic and trade relations, which are still modest compared to their potential and strengths, and create conditions for their businesses to enhance investment collaboration, and maintain the effectiveness of the Intergovernmental Committee.

The two countries should promote cooperation in other areas, including security, defence, information technology, digital transformation, clean energy, industry, agriculture, education and culture, he said.

Highlighting education-training as a traditional area of cooperation, Chính stressed the necessity to increase scholarship exchanges, especially in fundamental sciences, arts, and training of high-quality human resources in fields that align with global development trends. He also urged both sides to promote cooperation in automobile production, agricultural machinery manufacturing, and railway transport development.

Anatoly Sivak expressed his pleasure in leading the first-ever high-level Government delegation from Belarus to Việt Nam in his role as Deputy Prime Minister to attend the meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Committee and other important activities aimed at promoting cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy-trade and science-technology.

Belarus highly values Việt Nam's role in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, he stated, adding that his country’s high-ranking leaders are interested in and eager to promote cooperation with Việt Nam in various fields, for the sustainable development and practical benefits of the countries' people. VNS