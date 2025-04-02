Party leader receives Russian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed that Việt Nam always considers Russia one of its top priority partners in its foreign policy while receiving Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Việt Nam wishes to maintain their good traditional relationship, thereby meeting the interests of both nations, and contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the regions and the world, Lâm stated.

He emphasised that over the past period, based on this good traditional friendship, the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continuously developed, with political trust further strengthened through exchanges, contacts, and the effective implementation of cooperation mechanisms, and economic cooperation maintaining a growth momentum.

To further enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation, especially in 2025 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Party chief proposed both sides continue to step up high-level delegation exchanges, closely cooperate at multilateral forums, and effectively implement the Việt Nam-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement.

The two countries should also identify new directions, measures, and cooperation projects in areas such as defence and security, high technology, energy, nuclear power, basic sciences, and culture and arts. In the coming period, they need to focus on and make efforts to effectively implement bilateral agreements, and review and solve existing obstacles, thus expanding and creating breakthroughs for practical cooperation.

Ambassador Gennady Bezdetko affirmed that Russia regards Việt Nam as a traditional and priority partner in the Asia-Pacific region and desires to strengthen the traditional friendship and effective cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He committed to continuing to encourage relevant Russian agencies to closely cooperate with Vietnamese partners to further enhance and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, adding that he personally, along with the Russian Embassy in Việt Nam, will make efforts to promote bilateral collaboration, especially in key areas such as defence and security, trade and investment, as well as new potential fields. VNS