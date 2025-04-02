Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Burundi President’s visit set to unlock new cooperation potential: diplomat

April 02, 2025 - 18:09
President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye will be on an official visit to Việt Nam from April 3-6.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania and Burundi Vũ Thanh Huyền during a visit to Nezerwa Orphanage Burundi in October 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The forthcoming visit to Việt Nam by the President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye marks a historic milestone in bilateral relations, reaffirming both nations' commitment to expanding cooperation across politics, economy, trade, culture, and social affairs.

In an interview with Việt Nam News Agency correspondents in Africa ahead of the April 3-6 visit, Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania and Burundi Vũ Thanh Huyền highlighted the significance of the visit, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. She emphasised that the visit reflects both countries’ desire to deepen their partnership in multiple sectors.

The ambassador recalled her recent meeting with the President during the credential presentation ceremony, in which the leader expressed high expectations for his Việt Nam visit. He emphasised cultural and ideological similarities between the two countries and suggested strengthening economic, trade, and investment exchanges.

A standout success in bilateral cooperation is the US$200 million investment made by Viettel Group in Burundi’s telecom sector’ in 2014. Its subsidiary, Lumitel, has grown into the country’s top telecommunications provider, contributing substantially to the national budget, creating thousands of jobs, and supporting social welfare programmes.

Burundian leaders have lauded Lumitel for its role in fostering Việt Nam-Burundi relations.

Signalling its growing interest in deeper engagement, Việt Nam appointed an Honorary Consul in Burundi in 2024 to bolster economic, tourism, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

Looking ahead, Huyền highlighted East Africa, particularly Burundi, as a promising market with immense investment and trade opportunities.

With a strong demand for goods, the region aligns well with Việt Nam’s exports, including rice, textiles, footwear, electronics, and machinery. Meanwhile, Burundi, along with other parts of East Africa, can serve as vital suppliers of raw materials such as crude oil, agricultural products, minerals, and precious metals.

Burundi, where agriculture remains the backbone of the economy, is advancing its modernisation efforts, while boosting the mining sector, particularly in gold, nickel, and rare earth minerals, and enhancing infrastructure to attract foreign investment.

With the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2021, trade between Việt Nam and Africa has been on the rise, and is set for further growth.

Diplomatically, Burundi has actively engaged in global and regional organisations such as the United Nations, African Union, Non-Aligned Movement, Francophonie, and East African Community.

Given these developments, President Ndayishimiye’s visit is expected to be a catalyst for unlocking untapped cooperation potential, Huyền noted. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Burundi relations

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Burundi vow to expand partnership

Vietnamese Party official suggested the Burundian Government facilitate the stable operation of Viettel Group in Burundi, aiming to make it a role model for other Vietnamese firms looking to expand into Burundi and the broader African market.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

New book reveals classified documents related to Sài Gòn fall

The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House, in collaboration with the Eastern Development Research Institute under the Việt Nam Union of Science and Technology Associations, has published the book 'Những biên bản cuối cùng tại Nhà Trắng: Phút sụp đổ của Việt Nam Cộng hòa' (The Final White House Documents: The Collapse of the Republic of Việt Nam).
Politics & Law

Top legislator hosts Belgian King in Hà Nội

The top Vietnamese legislator noted with pleasure the positive growth of the Việt Nam-Belgium friendship in general and the collaboration between the two legislatures through high-level visits and exchanges of legislators, as well as coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom