Top legislator hosts Belgian King in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting with visiting King Philippe of Belgium in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Welcoming the King and a high-ranking Belgian delegation on their five-day state visit starting on March 31, Mẫn highlighted the visit as a significant milestone that opens a new chapter in relations between the two countries, and appreciated the sound sentiments of the Belgian King and Queen towards Việt Nam.

He praised Belgium for being the first country in the world to pass a parliamentary resolution supporting Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, helping draw international attention to the issue and calling on EU parliaments to adopt similar resolutions.

He expressed his hope that both countries will implement this resolution through concrete projects in Việt Nam.

The top Vietnamese legislator noted with pleasure the positive growth of the Việt Nam-Belgium friendship in general and the collaboration between the two legislatures through high-level visits and exchanges of legislators, as well as coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the IPU, ASEP, and APF.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to act as a bridge to enhance relations between the Belgian Parliament and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The two sides welcomed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the National Assembly of Việt Nam and the Belgian Parliament and agreed to actively implement it in the coming period.

Commending Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements, King Philippe noted that the country is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for Belgian tourists and businesses.

He agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in high-tech industries, semiconductors, green energy, precision engineering, sustainable agriculture, education and training, tourism, and locality-to-locality collaboration through bilateral cooperation mechanisms and the strategic partnership framework on agriculture.

He highlighted Belgium’s expertise and willingness to assist Việt Nam in decontaminating areas affected by Agent Orange/dioxin.

To further strengthen Việt Nam-Belgium relations, especially parliamentary cooperation, both sides agreed to enhance delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly between parliamentary committees and friendship groups.

They also pledged to share legislative and supervisory experience, coordinate positions in international organisations, support each other’s candidacies for UN bodies, and effectively implement the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

King Philippe reaffirmed Belgium’s support for the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), saying it is beneficial for both nations. He informed that Belgium is in the final stages of ratifying the agreement.

He acknowledged the Vietnamese NA Chairman’s proposal to urge the European Commission to lift the “yellow card” warning on Việt Nam’s seafood exports, given the country’s efforts to implement EC recommendations and develop sustainable fisheries.

Mẫn thanked Belgium and called on all-level administrations of the European country to continue facilitating the integration of the Vietnamese community into the host society, promoting their role in strengthening bilateral ties.

King Philippe underscored that both nations uphold a global order based on international law. Given today’s complex global challenges, he emphasised the need to reinforce cooperation built on over 50 years of strong ties.

On the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, the chief Vietnamese legislator urged Belgium to continue voicing its support for the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNA/VNS