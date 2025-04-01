State President hosts welcome ceremony for King of Belgium

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his spouse chaired a welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday for King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who are paying a state visit to Việt Nam from March 31 to April 4.

This is the first state visit in over 50 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations. It serves as an important milestone for bilateral ties to enter a new development stage with stronger political trust and more substantive and effective cooperation.

The trip also reflects the King and Queen’s special sentiments towards Việt Nam as they previously visited the country for multiple times while holding different positions.

Following the ceremony, President Lương Cường and King Philippe engaged in a private meeting and then an official meeting to review cooperation between the two countries and suggest cooperation orientations for the time ahead. They are also expected to witness the handover of cooperation documents.

Việt Nam and Belgium officially set up diplomatic ties on March 22, 1973, only two months after the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Việt Nam was signed. Việt Nam has always kept in mind the Belgian Government and people’s wholehearted assistance for its post-war reconstruction and recovery efforts.

For the last more than 50 years, bilateral relations have continuously been reinforced and developing in all aspects, especially politics – diplomacy, trade, agriculture, education – training, science – technology, and development cooperation, at all the federal, regional, and community levels.

Belgium always attaches importance to its ties with Việt Nam, highly values the latter’s economic development, and serves as an international partner considerably contributing to Việt Nam's success via development cooperation programmes. The two sides have also actively worked together at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the ASEAN – EU cooperation framework.

Political and diplomatic ties between the two countries have been growing strongly and substantively at the federal, regional, and community levels as seen in many high-level mutual visits.

Since 2003, the Belgian Government has supplied about 40 post-graduate scholarships for Vietnamese students in the fields this European country is strong at such as port, environment, and tourism. Besides, arts troupe exchanges, exhibitions, and film weeks have also been organised frequently in both countries.

Bilateral economic and trade partnerships have also been flourishing. Belgium is currently the sixth-largest trading partner of Việt Nam in the EU. Their trade turnover has risen sharply, from US$1.8 billion in 2013 to $4.45 billion in 2024.

As of January 2025, Belgium had 99 valid investment projects worth $1.06 billion in Việt Nam, ranking 25th among the 149 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation.

With the good cooperation foundation, the political will of both countries’ leaders, as well as the two peoples’ aspiration, the state visit by the Belgian King and Queen is expected to reap many tangible outcomes, helping to further promote the two countries’ collaboration and open a new development chapter for bilateral relations, thereby contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development. — VNA/VNS