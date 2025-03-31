Laos seeks Vietnamese experience in UN peacekeeping force development

HÀ NỘI — The Lao People’s Army wants to gain Việt Nam's experience in United Nations peacekeeping activities as well as working in an international environment in a bid to build its own force to join UN peacekeeping operations.

Lieutenant General Vanthong Bouttavong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, made the statement during a working session with the Ministry of Defence’s Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Hà Nội on Monday.

Hosting the Lao delegation, Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to share its experiences with Laos in UN peacekeeping operations, which is in line with the policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Major General Thắng briefed the Lao delegation on the operations of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and outstanding achievements of Việt Nam’s UN peacekeeping forces over the past nearly 11 years as well as major policies and orientations of Việt Nam.

He noted that Việt Nam has deployed nearly 1,100 military personnel to three missions in the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and the Abyei area, including three engineering teams, six Level-2 field hospitals, with an average female participation rate of over 16 per cent.

He shared Việt Nam’s experience in humanitarian missions, such as force building, international cooperation, training, and the deployment of personnel to mission areas.

Alongside agreeing on measures to build, train, and deploy the force, Major General Thắng emphasised the need for synchronised efforts in preparation, communications and inter-agency coordination. Issues such as legal frameworks, force organisation, training, and logistics should be prioritised, he said. He added that for countries newly joining UN peacekeeping, it is important to leverage the strength and experience of international partners.

Lieutenant General Vanthong Bouttavong affirmed that the Lao People’s Army is eager to learn from Việt Nam’s experiences in peacekeeping operations and working in international environments and with the UN. He stressed that Việt Nam is the first country Laos wishes to cooperate with and exchange experiences in this field. He further noted that the Lao People’s Army already has units ready to participate in peacekeeping missions in areas such as military medicine, demining, engineering, and search and rescue.

The Deputy Chief of the Lao General Staff hoped that the Lao People’s Army would receive guidance and support to establish legal frameworks and issuing necessary directives, regulations, and circulars for deploying forces in UN peacekeeping operations. He also asked for Việt Nam’s assistance in guiding Lao officers and personnel sent to Việt Nam to study related topics in the field. — VNS