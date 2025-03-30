First-class Labour Order bestowed upon Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Association

HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Association marked its 50th anniversary on Sunday in Hà Nội, during which the association was awarded the State’s first-class Labour Order in recognition of its contributions to Việt Nam’s development and the enhancement of bilateral relations.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent floral congratulations to the association. Samdech Men Sam An, Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Association, also cabled her congratulatory letter.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn remarked that the two nations share deep-rooted solidarity, friendship, and cooperation, forged through their years of struggle for independence and freedom. He described this bond as a priceless asset that must be preserved and passed down to future generations.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people always prioritise the development of the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive collaboration with their Cambodian counterparts, the official affirmed.

Sơn highlighted contributions of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Association to fostering bilateral ties over the past five decades. With over 60,000 members across 41 provinces and cities nationwide, it is one of Việt Nam’s largest bilateral friendship organisations, reflecting widespread public support for stronger Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship.

The Deputy PM expressed his confidence that the association will continue to serve as a crucial bridge between the two nations. He called for closer cooperation between the two friendship associations in organising investment and business networking events and programmes for expanded partnerships in tourism, science and technology, environmental protection, and disaster and disease prevention.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Association Vann Phal hoped that joint work between the two associations will help strengthen bilateral friendship and solidarity and cooperation in the long run. He also expressed gratitude for the Vietnamese association’s humanitarian assistance to Cambodia. VNS