Parliamentary building in Phnom Penh symbolising Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship inaugurated

PHNOM PENH — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Khuon Sudary co-chaired the inauguration ceremony of the Cambodian NA's administrative building in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The project symbolises the solidarity and traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia, a gift from the Party, State, and people of Vietnam to the Party, State, and people of Cambodia on the occasion of the state visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia by the late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng in July 2017. The construction of the building commenced in December 2021.

Mẫn emphasised that this event was a shared joy for the two NAs and people of the two countries. He stressed that Việt Nam and Cambodia are close neighbours with a long-standing and traditional relationship, nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, and has become an invaluable shared asset of the two nations. The relations between the two NAs have developed well on both bilateral and multilateral aspects, especially after they signed and implemented the Cooperation Agreement in 2022, contributing positively to the development of the bilateral relations.

On this occasion, on behalf of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, Mẫn expressed his gratitude to the Cambodian NA, President of the NA Khuon Sudary, and agencies of the two countries for their close and effective coordination in the design, construction, and completion of the building, meeting the technical and architectural standards. The construction units, engineers, and construction workers have contributed their efforts, dedication, and brainpower, and worked day and night without fear of difficulties to inaugurate and put the building into use soon.

Mẫn stressed that the inauguration and early operation and effective use of the building will support the Cambodian NA in better performing its functions and tasks of representing the will and aspirations of the people, contributing to building a more prosperous Cambodia.

He hoped that the relations between the two countries and the two legislatures would be constantly consolidated and developed comprehensively and sustainably.

For her part, Khuon Sudary expressed her deepest gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam for their support and assistance in the construction of the Cambodian NA's administrative building.

She affirmed that this is a symbol of the close-knit, sustainable and long-lasting friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and Việt Nam, which has existed for a long time and is also practical evidence of the spirit of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-lasting sustainability" of the two countries.

Khuon Sudary said that this new administrative building has supplemented and met the practical needs of the Cambodian NA, especially contributing to the need for administrative reform and human resource development.

After nearly 36 months of construction, in November 2024, the Cambodian NA's administrative building was completed and officially handed over to the functional units for management and use. The project has 12 storeys and two basements for parking. — VNA/VNS