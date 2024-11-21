Party leader meets with Malaysian Senate President in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm met with the President of the Malaysian Senate, Dato’ Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, in Kuala Lumpur on November 21 as part of the Vietnamese leader's ongoing official visit to Malaysia.

The Malaysian Senate President emphasised the significance of the Vietnamese Party leader's visit in strengthening bilateral ties, and expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's remarkable socio-economic achievements.

He highlighted the fruitful results of the bilateral relations over the past 50 years, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment areas since the elevation of their ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2015.

The two sides stressed the importance of regular exchanges of high-level delegations in strengthening mutual understanding and trust.

Lâm congratulated Malaysia on its political stability and socio-economic achievements. He praised Malaysia’s innovative strategies in areas such as digital economy, semiconductor industry, and science and technology, while maintaining environmental protection and social welfare.

He briefed the host on the outcomes of his talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which the two sides agreed to upgrade their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This new framework will enhance collaboration, address global challenges effectively, and contribute to regional peace and stability.

Awang Bemee welcomed the upgrade of the bilateral relationship, underscoring that the new level of relations reflects the strong development and strategic connections between the two countries as both sides enter a new phase of development.

The Vietnamese Party leader called on the Malaysian Parliament, including the Senate and its President personnaly, to support and promote the agreed directions for collaboration.

The two leaders agreed to direct relevant agencies to swiftly develop and implement a comprehensive action plan to realise the agreed cooperation directions.

Recognising the importance of collaboration between the Malaysian Parliament and the Vietnamese National Assembly, Lâm proposed both sides review and negotiate new cooperation agreements to create strong momentum and establish a solid foundation for future bilateral relations. He hoped that the Malaysian Parliament will provide favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living and working in Malaysia.

The Vietnamese leader reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to supporting Malaysia in its role as ASEAN Chair in 2025. The Malaysian Senate President expressed gratitude for Việt Nam's and Lâm's support and coordination, and vowed to work closely with Việt Nam and other ASEAN nations to strengthen the association's centrality and operational effectiveness in the new context.

The two leaders shared a common viewpoint on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), upholding international law, and respecting states’ legitimate rights and interests in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. They underscored the need to settle disputes through peaceful measures, not use or threaten to use force, avoid activities inconsistent with international law that complicate the situation, implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and expedite negotiations to achieve an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). — VNS