Việt Nam will 'persistently' pursue peaceful measures to exercise sovereignty over Spratlys

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will "consistently and persistently" pursue peaceful, lawful measures to exercise sovereignty over the Trường Sa (Spratly) islands and its rightful waters in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

She made the statement in response to media queries about recent moves in the South China Sea, including the Philippine President's signing of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, and China's announcement of standard names for 64 islands in what it calls the South China Sea.

"As reiterated on numerous occasions, Việt Nam has full historical evidence and legal grounds to assert its sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and the Trường Sa (Spratly) islands, in accordance with international law, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its waters, as stipulated by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982," spokeswoman Hằng said at the regular press briefing in Hà Nội.

"Việt Nam respects the rights of littoral countries in issuing internal laws and regulations pertaining to their waters in accordance with UNCLOS."

"At the same time, Việt Nam requests that other countries fully respect Việt Nam's sovereignty over the Spratlys and its rights over its waters, as stipulated by UNCLOS."

The spokesperson underscored that "Việt Nam will consistently and persistently pursue measures in line with international law, including UNCLOS, to exercise its sovereignty over the Spratly islands, along with its sovereignty, sovereign rights, jurisdiction, as well as legitimate rights over its waters."

Việt Nam stands ready to resolve any disputes, conflicts and disagreements peacefully and in line with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982, she added. — VNS