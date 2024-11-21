Claim of Việt Nam's tightening visas for foreigners 'baseless': Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday rejected claims that it is tightening visa controls and stressed its commitment to facilitating the entry, exit, and residence of foreign nationals.

"Việt Nam's consistent policy is to facilitate the entry, exit, and residence of foreign nationals in the country, contributing to its socio-economic development," spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday during a regular press briefing in Hà Nội over inquiries about reports of Việt Nam's increasing scrutiny of foreign nationals entering the country and engaging in activities inconsistent with their visa purposes.

Hằng noted that on August 15, 2023, Việt Nam enacted amendments and supplements to laws concerning the entry, exit, and residence for Vietnamese nationals, as well as laws on entry, exit, transit, and residence for foreigners in Việt Nam.

The revised visa regulations "include various provisions to further facilitate foreign nationals coming to Việt Nam for purposes such as studying, working, investing, exploring markets, or tourism, in compliance with Vietnamese laws," Hằng emphasised. — VNS