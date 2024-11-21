Việt Nam and Malaysia upgrade relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership level

KUALA LUMPUR — Việt Nam and Malaysia have officially upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, during Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Malaysia on Thursday.

This significant milestone was marked by a joint press conference between the Vietnamese top leader and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, where both leaders emphasised enhanced cooperation in key areas, including security, defence, the digital economy and maritime collaboration. The upgraded partnership reflects a deepened commitment to mutual development and stronger bilateral ties.

Speaking to the press, PM Anwar Ibrahim stated that the official visit of General Secretary Tô Lâm to Malaysia holds significant importance as the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Anwar Ibrahim noted that many Malaysian enterprises are effectively investing and operating in Việt Nam. He expressed gratitude and hopes that Việt Nam would continue to facilitate Malaysian businesses investing in the country and support Malaysia in assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

Both sides have collaborated on several projects in the oil and gas sector and look forward to enhancing cooperation in fisheries, based on mutual trust and friendship.

Malaysian PM extended his gratitude to Vietnamese leaders and people for their continued goodwill towards him and the Malaysian people. He also expressed admiration for Việt Nam's heroic history in its struggle for independence and its significant achievements across various sectors in recent years.

Speaking at the press conference, General Secretary Tô Lâm said both nations committed to supporting each other on their development paths, continuing to strengthen political trust and cooperation based on respect for international law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions. This cooperation will also adhere to the principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

The General Secretary outlined the main pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: enhancing trust and cooperation in politics, defence and security to establish a solid foundation for their relationship and ensure a peaceful, stable environment for development through increased delegation exchanges and cooperation at all levels. Both countries aim to implement existing dialogue mechanisms effectively while exploring new frameworks suited to mutual interests in the current context.

Economic connectivity will be promoted with the goal of achieving and surpassing bilateral trade turnover of US$18 billion, striving for balance and mutual benefits. Both sides will boost cooperation in developing the Halal industry and encourage businesses from each country to expand their investments in the other market.

They also pledged to ensure mutual benefits from oil and gas cooperation and to consider establishing a mechanism for cooperative development in overlapping areas, if applicable. Both countries will enhance cooperation in emerging fields such as green economy, innovation, science and technology, digital transformation, and green energy, alongside crucial sectors like education and training, human resource development, labour, culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people connections, to achieve sustainable development goals.

The General Secretary emphasised a shared commitment to maintaining peace, security, stability and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea). Việt Nam and Malaysia advocate resolving disputes peacefully without the threat or use of force, consistent with widely recognised international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnamese Party chief also urged all relevant parties to exercise restraint, avoid activities that could escalate tensions, and fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) while committing to the early adoption of a substantive, effective Code of Conduct (COC) in line with international law, including UNCLOS 1982.

General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and reiterated a commitment to close cooperation with Malaysia and other ASEAN member states to realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

He expressed confidence that with the brotherly, neighbouring relationship, shared cultural and historical similarities and shared aspirations for prosperity, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Malaysia would open a new chapter of cooperation, contributing to peace, stability, sustainable and inclusive development and prosperity. This relationship will also strengthen ASEAN's solidarity, resilience and prosperity.

General Secretary Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim then witnessed the exchange of two cooperation documents, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance trade promotion cooperation between the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency and the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation, along with a MoU on renewable energy cooperation between the State-owned PetroVietnam and Petronas. — VNS