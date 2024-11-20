Party leader’s Malaysia visit to create new momentum for bilateral ties: Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR — The official visit to Malaysia from November 21-23 by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, which comes ahead of the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership next year, will help reinforce the foundation of the political relationship and provide new momentum to further promote strategic cooperation across all fields, a diplomat has said.

This trip will mark a new milestone in deepening the already excellent cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia, and paving the way for a new, higher level in their bilateral relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Đinh Ngọc Linh told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Kuala Lumpur.

Lâm’s trip is of particular significance, representing a concrete step to realise the foreign policy outlined by the 13th National Party Congress, as the country is entering a new era - the era of the nation's rise, Linh stated, adding that it not only contributes to strengthening solidarity among ASEAN member states but also reaffirms Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of prioritising its friendly neighbourliness and strategic partnership with Malaysia.

This also provides an opportunity for the high-ranking leaders of the two countries to continue sharing views on global and regional situations, engage in in-depth discussions, and define key directions and measures to elevate the bilateral relationship to a new level that is more stable, practical, and effective in the coming time.

According to the diplomat, as it marks the first time in 30 years that a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has visited Malaysia, the trip has been carefully planned and prepared. The Party chief will have important talks and meetings with Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Speaker of the House of Representatives, President of the Senate, and other senior leaders.

The two sides will exchange information about the situation in each country and engage in in-depth discussions on how to further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations, including enhancing political trust, increasing cooperation in security and defence, economy, trade, investment, labour, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

They will also explore ways to expand collaboration into other promising areas, such as digital transformation, digital economy, green economy, high-tech agriculture, and the Halal industry.

In addition, the leaders will engage in straightforward and constructive discussions on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including food security, energy security, the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), and sea-based economic cooperation.

They will also come up with major directions to enhance bilateral coordination at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN, as Malaysia will assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, thereby contributing to strengthening inter-bloc unity and promoting the group’s central role in regional and global affairs.

During Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship Year, Việt Nam will continue close coordination with Malaysia and other ASEAN member states to maintain and promote the bloc’s solidarity and centrality, said the ambassador.

They will work together to ensure the full and effective implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, as well as related strategies and initiatives aimed at building a harmonious, cohesive, and resilient ASEAN community, capable of dealing with emerging issues in the region and the world.

In recent high-level engagements between the two countries, Vietnamese leaders have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to supporting Malaysia in its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2025 and in the comprehensive implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Malaysia also intends to work closely with Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries to uphold the shared stance on regional and international issues, including the East Sea.

The ambassador affirmed that alongside political ties, economic, trade, and investment cooperation is one important pillar and a top priority for the development of the Việt Nam-Malaysia Strategic Partnership.

Malaysia is currently Việt Nam's second-largest trading partner within ASEAN and the 11th largest globally, with two-way trade increasing from over US$8 billion in 2014 to over $14 billion in 2022. The two countries are working to bring the figure to $18 billion in the near future.

Malaysia is also the second largest ASEAN investor in Việt Nam and ranks 11th among 143 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam, with a total registered capital of over $13 billion.

According to Linh, there remains ample room for economic and trade cooperation, and the target of $18 billion in bilateral trade turnover is feasible.

He proposed the two nations seek ways to enhance cooperation in the halal industry, digital economy, and energy connectivity. — VNA/VNS