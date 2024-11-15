Participation at G20 Summit affirms Việt Nam's rising position, prestige in global arena: Diplomat

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s participation at the upcoming G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, demonstrates that issues to be discussed at the event align with the objectives Việt Nam is committed to achieving, and reaffirms the country’s growing role and position in the international and regional arena, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

In an interview granted to the Việt Nam News Agency on the threshold of the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị said the event offers an opportunity for Việt Nam to contribute to common discussions and strengthen bilateral exchanges with other countries, thus improving its position.

Frequent invitations to Việt Nam to attend G20 meetings in recent years reflect the important contributions of Việt Nam to multilateral mechanisms, as well as its capacity and responsibility toward global issues.

The country has demonstrated a strong commitment to multilateral cooperation, contributing to global discussions on sustainable development, security, and climate change, Nghi said, noting that the country’s participation in the G20 Summit highlights its increasingly prominent position on the international stage.

With its notable achievements in economic development and poverty reduction, Việt Nam can share its valuable experiences on economic development and management policies, contributing to finding solutions for common challenges, he stressed, adding that it can also play its role as a bridge connecting developed and developing nations, presenting perspectives and demands of these countries on global matters.

With the motto of proactively international integration, being a reliable and responsible partner, based on the theme and agenda of the summit, Việt Nam will cooperate with other countries to promote common global concerns such as strengthening partnerships, supporting developing countries in achieving sustainable development goals under the UN 2030 Agenda, and strengthening cooperation to reinforce a peaceful and stable environment in the region and the world on the basis of adherence to international law, the diplomat said.

The Vietnamese government leader’s official visit to Brazil demonstrates enhanced political relations between the two nations, helping boost mutual trust and understanding between the two governments, thus creating favourable conditions for cooperation in international and regional issues, Nghi said.

It serves as proof of the determination to realise commitments in the Joint Statement between the two countries during Chính’s official visit to Brazil in September last year, he said.

The diplomat stressed that the PM's trip to Brazil not only impacts political relations but also creates opportunities to establish and boost closer cooperative ties between the two countries, especially in agriculture, science - technology, energy transition, and bioenergy, Halal food production, culture, sports, tourism, education, security – defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

It not only makes the commemoration of the 35th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Brazil in 2024 more meaningful, but also contributes to further strengthening the Việt Nam-Brazil Comprehensive Partnership, setting an orientation for elevating bilateral cooperation to a new height in the near future, he noted.

Regarding economic cooperation, Brazil is the most important partner of Việt Nam in South America, and a potential for Vietnamese businesses. It serves as a gateway for Việt Nam to enter Latin American markets, while Việt Nam is a door for Brazilian companies to penetrate the ASEAN market and other Asian countries.

Strengthening cooperation with Brazil in particular, and countries in the region in general, especially member nations of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), will play a crucial role in promoting negotiations of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the bloc.

According to the diplomat, the signing of the FTA will create a breakthrough in economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Brazil, bringing tangible results for businesses and people in both countries.

Việt Nam hopes that Brazil will expedite the FTA negotiations between Việt Nam and Mercosur, and that the two countries will serve as strong bridges for each other in cooperation with ASEAN and Mercosur, as well as between the two blocs and other regional organisations, Nghị said. VNS