PM Chính to attend G20 Summit in Brazil, visit Dominica

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from November 16-19 at the invitation of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, who serves as the G20 Chair in 2024.

During his time in Brazil, PM Chính will also engage in a series of bilateral activities.

The Vietnamese leader will also pay an official visit to the Dominican Republic from November 19-21 at the invitation of Dominican President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona. — VNA/VNS