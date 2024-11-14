State President of Việt Nam honoured with “The Sun of Peru” Order

LIMA — Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra presented the Grand Cross of the Order of “The Sun of Peru” to State President of Việt Nam Lương Cường at a ceremony held at the Casa de Pizarro, the Government Palace, in Lima on Wednesday afternoon (local time), following their talks the same day.

Addressing the ceremony, the host leader expressed her honour in awarding the prestigious order to Cường, recognising his significant contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Peru and Việt Nam.

She emphasised that this high distinction reflects the Peruvian State’s appreciation and deep affection for the country and people of Việt Nam, particularly when the Vietnamese President’s visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations. The Peruvian President expressed her confidence that the relationship between the two nations will continue to be deepened in the future.

For his part, Cường said he is moved to receive the Grand Cross of the Order of “The Sun of Peru" on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (November 14, 1994 - 2024) and his first visit to Peru, a country renowned for its beauty and hospitality.

The State leader of Việt Nam noted that the order is a special token of affection from the Peruvian State and people to Việt Nam, as well as to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He described the order as a great encouragement for him to work even harder, alongside friends in Peru, to further develop the Việt Nam-Peru partnership, making it more substantive and effective towards new heights, for the benefit of the people of both nations as well as for peace, stability, and prosperity in the two regions and the world.

Cường extended his heartfelt thanks to Peru for its support and solidarity during Việt Nam’s struggle for national independence and reunification. He expressed his belief that the two nations will continue to unite and support each other in the years to come, thus growing bilateral cooperation across all sectors, and contributing to the development goals of both countries for the prosperity and happiness of their people. — VNS