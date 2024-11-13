State President visits and works with Viettel Peru S.A.C

LIMA — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam on Tuesday afternoon (local time) visited and worked with Viettel Peru S.A.C (Bitel) – a joint venture of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), as part of their official visit to in the Latin American country.

Reporting to the President on the situation of operations, General Director Phạm Anh Đức said that Viettel Peru with the Bitel brand was established in 2011 and officially began business in 2014 with 100 per cent of capital sourced from Viettel. Over the past 10 years, Bitel has had a journey full of difficulties and challenges when facing barriers, from nature to culture and language to fierce competition in the market.

Bitel has contributed to popularising telecommunications services in Peru by reducing the current unit price by 30 times compared to the previous period. Currently, Bitel is the network operator that owns the largest network infrastructure in Peru and has a nationwide distribution channel system with headquarters in all states of Peru.

Along with that, Bitel is the fastest growing network operator in the Peruvian telecommunications market with an average revenue growth of 35 per cent a year and reaching 8.3 million subscribers and is rated by Osiptel Telecommunications Authority as the network operator with the best customer service. Bitel also created jobs for nearly 3,000 official workers and nearly 23,000 indirect workers.

In the past three years, the company’s average revenue reached US$420 million a year and its profit reached $83 million a year. Especially in 2024, Bitel has continued to set a new peak when its profit is expected to reach $103 million, up 38 per cent compared to 2023. In addition to effective business activities, Bitel's employees are always aware and assign themselves political and diplomatic missions, becoming a bridge for friendly and sustainable cooperation between the two States, Governments, and people of Việt Nam and Peru.

Speaking at the working session, President Cường expressed his joy and emotion when meeting with officers, employees and workers of Viettel in Peru as a telecommunications network operator named Bitel, who are working and doing business in a country half a world away from the Fatherland.

Pointing out the difficulties and challenges that Bitel has faced, the President emphasised that, under the leadership and direction of the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence and regularly and directly, the Party Committee and the Board of Directors of Viettel, officers, employees, and workers of Bitel have promoted the qualifications of "Uncle Hồ's soldiers", overcoming the difficulties and challenges to find creative and different ways of doing things, helping Bitel gradually assert its position and stand firmly in the increasingly "difficult" market in Latin America.

Bitel's success shows that Việt Nam's potential and intelligence can completely reach out to the world, competing equally in international markets. On the other hand, Bitel's success is Việt Nam's success and the Peruvian people's trust in Bitel is their trust in Việt Nam, he said.

The State leader emphasised that as Vietnamese people in Peru, Bitel officers and workers are not only Viettel employees but also "ambassadors" of Việt Nam and therefore every action, job and collective effort of Bitel in recent times have demonstrated the bravery and spirit of Việt Nam in general and of the heroic Việt Nam People's Army in particular; and deeply engraved into the sentiments of the Peruvian people the image of a friendly, resilient and trustworthy Việt Nam.

The President noted that it is necessary to remember that every step forward of Bitel is a step forward for Việt Nam in the international arena, a testament to the intelligence and will of Vietnamese people, and an image of a modern and dynamic Việt Nam full of aspirations.

Appreciating the tireless dedication of Bitel's officers and employees, President Cường affirmed that the achievements that Bitel has obtained in Peru are the result of the solidarity, efforts and relentless perseverance of all employees in a new and challenging environment to affirm the position of Bitel and Viettel.

In order for Bitel to maintain its success and continue to grow further and become stronger, the State leader requested Bitel to continue to maintain high internal solidarity and unity and pay attention to the lives of employees to promote internal human resources as a premise for growth and sustainable development.

Along with that, the President said that Bitel must be aware that in addition to its business mission, it is also a "bridge" for cooperative relations between Việt Nam and Peru, an important partner of Việt Nam among APEC member countries. Bitel's leadership in general and each Vietnamese officer, employee, and worker in particular must continue to be a cultural "ambassador" and continue to maintain and enhance the noble image of "Uncle Hồ’s soldiers" in Peru, thus contributing to preserving, maintaining and developing the friendly relationship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

He asked Bitel to continue promoting its achievements, constantly improve service quality, and maintain the trust of the Peruvian people. This is not only a business mission but also a responsibility to the local community, and especially must respect the law and gain the trust of authorities at all levels in Peru. At the same time, Bitel must thoroughly grasp and strictly implement the Party's regulations, as well as policies and laws of the State and the Việt Nam People's Army. The company must compete healthily and lawfully, and do business with kindness.

The President affirmed that Bitel is the pride of Việt Nam and that each officer and employee here is an ambassador, contributing to building the image of a friendly, creative and strong-willed country. He believed that with the spirit of patriotism, national pride, responsibility and mission to the Fatherland, Bitel will continue to step forward and move further on its current meaningful journey.

On this occasion, Minister of Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, on behalf of the Prime Minister, presented a Certificate of merit to Viettel Peru for its outstanding achievements in production and business as well as in supporting the Peruvian government to boost social-cultural development and successfully organise important political events. — VNS