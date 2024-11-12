Remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, experts found in Laos

NGHỆ AN — A search team from Nghệ An has discovered the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in the Lao provinces of Xiangkhouang and Xaysomboun over the past month, the Military Command of the Vietnamese central province said on November 12.

The unit said the remains of seven volunteer soldiers and experts were found in Xiangkhouang, and two others in Xaysomboun, noting the team has completed its task with the support of the authorities and residents of the two localities and Vientiane province.

During the 2024-25 dry season, the team aims to locate and recover the remains of 80 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives in the three provinces, while working closely with Lao competent forces, stepping up the mobilisation work, and calling for locals' support for the search operations.

In the previous dry season, it recovered the remains of 87 soldiers and experts, with 75 in Xiangkhouang, three in Vientiane, and nine in Xaysomboun. — VNA/VNS