Gov't to strive for 7% GDP growth, accelerate public investment disbursement

HÀ NỘI — GDP growth and public investment were among the issues highlighted by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính while addressing legislators on November 12, part of the ongoing 8th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

He noted that the economic situation showed a positive trend in October and outperformed September. The 10-month results were better than those recorded in the same period of 2023 across most areas.

Given the encouraging performance over the last 10 months, from now to the year’s end, the Government will work to sustain momentum, striving for a GDP growth rate of over 7.5 per cent in the fourth quarter and over 7 per cent for the whole year to achieve and surpass all 15 key socioeconomic targets for 2024 set by the NA, and create an impetus for 2025 and the entire 2021-25 period.

He went on to say that as public investment is one of the growth drivers, the Government and the PM have issued drastic directions since the start of the year to accelerate its disbursement, which has reaped certain results.

However, disbursement remains sluggish, with only 52.29 per cent of the planned capital allocated over the 10 months, compared to the 56.74 per cent in the same period last year. The figure was only 27.88 per cent for official development assistance (ODA) capital. As many as 29 ministries and central agencies, along with 21 localities, have the disbursement rates lower than the national average, he admitted.

The leader identified the causes of the problem and pledged that the Government will continue to strengthen its directions to speed up public investment disbursement to raise the rate to over 95 per cent. — VNA/VNS