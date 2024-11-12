PM urged parliament to pass legislation to ensure sufficient electricity, restart nuclear projects

HÀ NỘI — The Government and the Prime Minister have been resolute in directing ministries and all sectors to strictly implement tasks and solutions to ensure an adequate electricity supply under all circumstances.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made the remarks while addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday during the Q&A session, clarifying a number of issues that the deputies had questioned.

The Government leader noted that electricity demand was expected to rise rapidly, with a projected increase of about 12–13 per cent in 2025 and even higher in subsequent years. The Government would continue to refine legal regulations to address obstacles in implementing power infrastructure projects.

It would build a smart and flexible power grid with high automation capabilities and address the legal issues hampering renewable energy projects, ensuring accurate and reasonable pricing to encourage the development of new energy sources.

Over the longer term, the Government had proposed to the relevant authorities to restart nuclear power projects and robust development of offshore wind energy. It had also submitted to the National Assembly the proposed amendments to the Electricity Law to create institutional breakthroughs and remove legal obstacles to energy infrastructure development.

“The Government respectfully requests the National Assembly to pay attention, share and coordinate with the Government to improve quality and consider passing necessary legislation at this session to promptly resolve legal bottlenecks,” PM Chính said.

Digital transformation

The PM also stressed the need to promote digital transformation, as it is a strategic choice and top priority for rapid, green and sustainable development.

The process was happening vigorously, creating significant opportunities but also presenting numerous challenges.

With the motto 'acceleration and breakthrough' the Government and the PM were focusing on mobilising the entire political system and active participation from the people and businesses. The Government was also working to complete the digital legal framework, developing special policies to support and promote digital transformation among businesses and citizens.

The Government would continue improving policies for developing scientific and technological infrastructure and persevering in research, innovation and creativity. Efforts were being made to strengthen national, regional and local innovation ecosystems, with businesses as the centre and research institutes and universities as the foundation.

PM Chính also highlighted the administration's efforts to ensure that at least 20 per cent of total state budget expenditures would be allocated to education and training. There would be breakthrough policies in recruiting, using and rewarding talent at all levels, especially in new growth sectors like the digital, green and circular economies, along with the knowledge economy.

“We aim to complete the training of at least 50,000 high-quality personnel to meet the semiconductor industry's development needs,” PM Chính told the assembly. — VNS