Việt Nam, Chile look to advance bilateral ties

SANTIAGO DE CHILE — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường and President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font discussed measures to enhance the relationship between the two countries, making it more intensive, substantive, and pragmatic, towards advancing it to a higher level, during their talks in Santiago de Chile on November 11 morning (local time).

The leaders informed each other of the situation in their respective countries and exchanged views on the bilateral ties.

Stressing the significance of Cường’s ongoing official visit, the first by a Vietnamese State President over the past 15 years, Gabriel Boric expressed his hope that the trip will help deepen the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

The host noted his admiration for Việt Nam’s achievements in national construction and development, especially those recorded in the Đổi Mới (Renewal) cause, considering them valuable experiences for Chile to learn from.

Chile always treasures and wishes to enhance the relations with Việt Nam in its policy towards the Asia-Pacific, especially in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the implementation of their bilateral free trade agreement, and both are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), he said.

Cường, for his part, affirmed the importance Việt Nam places on its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Chile, the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam on March 25, 1971.

The leader expressed his gratitude to the Chilean people for their invaluable support for Việt Nam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the present cause of national defence and construction.

Cuong said his visit aims to affirm that Việt Nam wants to strengthen the bilateral comprehensive partnership, saying it holds special significance, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of the historic meeting between President Hồ Chí Minh and President Salvador Allende in Hà Nội on May 23, 1969.

The 1969 meeting laid the foundation for the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic relations in 1971 and the development of the Việt Nam-Chile relations today, he said.

At the talks, the two leaders expressed their delight at the countries’ flourishing relations as seen in the maintenance of high-level mutual visits and meetings between their Parties, States, parliaments, and localities, as well as the fruitful implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms such as the free trade council and the political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level.

They held that economic and trade ties have continued to be consolidated amid many global economic challenges. Chile is the fourth largest trading partner of Việt Nam in Latin America while latter ranks first among trading partners of the former in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Presidents highly valued Việt Nam’s official establishment of a defence attaché office in Chile, expected to help further promote bilateral defence cooperation in the time ahead.

Besides, they also applauded the two countries’ close and effective cooperation at international organisations and inter-regional forums, especially the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Forum for East Asia - Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), and the ASEAN - Pacific Alliance cooperation.

They were unanimous on the need to foster collaboration in the fields matching the two sides’ strengths and concern such as free trade, agriculture, sustainable development, renewable energy, science, education, tourism, defence, and security. Việt Nam and Chile should actively negotiate and sign bilateral cooperation documents to perfect the legal framework for their relations to grow sustainably, while creating favourable conditions for their businesses to boost partnerships to raise bilateral trade on par with the countries’ potential.

The leaders agreed that their countries will enhance coordination, cooperation, and mutual support at international organiations along with multilateral and inter-regional forums.

Sharing the countries’ development visions along with support for free trade values and cooperation for common development and mutual benefits, they agreed to assign Vietnamese and Chilean ministries and sectors to discuss, review, and consider the elevation of the relationship in the coming time in order to create a broader space for bilateral cooperation, and identify breakthrough and strategic cooperation priorities.

The Presidents also looked into and shared their stances on many regional and international issues of common concern.

With regard to the East Sea issue, they perceived that sovereignty and territorial disputes should be resolved by peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On this occasion, Cường conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to his host. He also invited the Chilean President to visit Việt Nam in the near future. Boric Font accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a Việt Nam - Chile joint statement by the two foreign ministers, a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation between the two defence ministries, and some cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, culture, and trade promotion. They also engaged in a joint press meeting. — VNA/VNS