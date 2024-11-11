Seminar spotlights Hồ Chí Minh's contributions to Việt Nam - China revolutionary ties

HÀ NỘI – The Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), in coordination with the Việt Nam - China Friendship Association, on Monday organised a scientific seminar highlighting President Hồ Chi Minh as a symbol of solidarity and friendship between the Vietnamese and Chinese revolutions.

The event marked 100 years since Hồ Chí Minh came to Guangzhou, China, to engage in revolutionary activities (November 11, 1924 - 2024).

In his opening remarks, HCMA Vice President Prof. Dr Lê Văn Lợi emphasised that President Hồ Chí Minh is a symbol of unity between the Vietnamese revolution and global revolutionary movements, as well as the solidarity and friendship between the Vietnamese and Chinese revolutions.

In his journey to realise the aspiration of independence, freedom, and happiness for his nation and humanity, Nguyễn Ái Quốc, later known as Hồ Chí Minh, travelled to many places and countries, leaving significant imprints on the development of both the Vietnamese and international revolutionary movements. Guangzhou (China) was one of such notable places where he opened a new chapter for Việt Nam’s revolutionary history while laying a solid foundation for the future friendly relationship between the Vietnamese and Chinese revolutions.

President Hồ Chí Minh's legacy on Việt Nam - China relations is immensely valuable and deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of generations of officials, Party members, and people of both nations. It needs to be cherished, inherited and promoted in the new context, Lợi said.

The seminar featured nearly 40 speeches from representatives of various central agencies, ministries, departments, and organisations, as well as the Việt Nam - China Friendship Association and numerous scholars.

The discussions highlighted various topics such as the role of Guangzhou in Nguyễn Ái Quốc - Hồ Chí Minh’s strategic vision to achieve national liberation and connect the Vietnamese revolution with the Chinese and global revolutionary movements. They also explored Hồ Chí Minh’s efforts to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese and Chinese revolutions during the resistance wars against foreign invaders and the building of socialism. How to inherit and promote the solid foundation of the two countries' solidarity and friendship, and to develop their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height was also among the issues under consideration. – VNS