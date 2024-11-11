State President meets with leader of Communist Party of Chile in Santiago

SANTIAGO - State President Lương Cường had a meeting with President of the Communist Party of Chile Lautaro Carmona in Santiago on November 10 (local time) as part of his ongoing official visit to Chile.

Cường expressed his delight at visiting the beautiful and hospitable nation of Chile, and thanked the people of Chile, the Communist Party of Chile, and left-wing, progressive and peace-loving forces for their enduring support and solidarity with Vietnam during the country's past struggle for national independence and reunification and in its ongoing efforts for national development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He showed his appreciation to Carmona who in the 1970s actively participated in anti-war movements and supported the Vietnamese people, and acknowledged Carmona’s significant contributions to fostering relations between the two Parties and the two peoples.

Cường conveyed the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm's regards and invitation to Carmona to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time. He expressed his confidence that as a member of Chile’s ruling coalition, the Communist Party of Chile will actively contribute to the Chilean left-wing government’s success, especially in advancing proactive foreign policies and international coperation.

Briefing the Communist Party of Chile's leader on Việt Nam’s current situation and the role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Cường said that despite severe war consequences and today’s complex global landscape, Vietnam has made historic achievements over the past nearly 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal).

Việt Nam is now among the world's 40 largest economies and one of the 20 fastest-growing countries.

Việt Nam constantly pursues a foreign policy of independence, peace, and proactive international integration, being a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, he said.

The State leader said that the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam set a goal for Vietnam to become a developing country with a modern industry and upper middle income by 2030-marking the 100th anniversary of the Party- and a high-income developed country by 2045, celebrating 100 years of the National Day. He emphasised the importance of international support, including from Chile, in achieving these goals.

Chile is currently Việt Nam’s leading export market in Latin America, while Việt Nam is Chile’s top trade partner in ASEAN, he noted, adding that the Communist Party of Việt Nam highly values and wishes to promote cooperation with ruling and progressive as well as political parties with traditional friendship, including the Communist Party of Chile, for the benefit of people in each country and peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Cường said that Việt Nam sticks to the path of independence towards socialism, and stressed the importance of experience-sharing between the two Communist Parties.

For his part, Carmona said that attendees at the meeting represented different generations, yet shared a common admiration for Việt Nam’s people and culture. Many had once marched for peace in solidarity with Việt Nam’s cause, he said.

He described Việt Nam as a model in the world, including for Chile. The Communist Party of Chile has drawn valuable lessons from Việt Nam’s experience in national liberation, particularly the commitment to an all-inclusive revolutionary cause, and the engagement of all people in national development.

He acknowledged the current challenges facing Chile’s governing coalition and underscored the party’s commitment to strengthening its own capacities and learning from Việt Nam’s model, especially in approaches suited to Chile’s context.

Carmona assured that, regardless of political parties, Chilean leaders always support cooperation with Việt Nam in all fields. VNS