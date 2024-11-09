Drastic actions taken to complete 95% public investment disbursement goal

HÀ NỘI– The Ministry of Planning and Investment is working with other ministries, sectors and localities to take drastic measures to complete this year's target of disbursing 95 per cent of allocated public investment, its Deputy Minister Trần Quốc Phương told the Government’s regular press conference on November 9.

The disbursement rate in the first 10 months of 2024 reached only over 52 per cent, 4 percentage points lower than the same period last year and still far from the set goal.

Phương said that efforts are being intensified to complete the allocation, implementation, and disbursement of public investment capital.

Ministries, agencies, and localities need to quickly concretise the adjustment of the 2024 investment plan, which has been allowed by the National Assembly Standing Committee and the Prime Minister, he stressed, urging them to promptly allocate and disburse the capital for tasks and projects as listed in Decision No. 1306/QĐ-TTg dated November 1, 2024.

Priority should be given to quickly address difficulties and obstacles, especially in land clearance and the supply of building materials, strengthen discipline, speed up administrative procedure reform, and expand the application of information technology, added the official.

Also at the press conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long said that if any e-commerce platforms do not register for operations in Việt Nam, their apps and websites will be blocked in the country.

In response to the fact that some cross-border e-commerce platforms, such as Temu and Shein, are operating in Việt Nam without proper licences, Long said that the ministry has actively directed relevant units to address the issue, starting with discussions with the legal representatives of these platforms to require them to urgently register their operations with the ministry in accordance with Vietnamese law within this month, and publicise this information on their apps and websites. VNA/VNS