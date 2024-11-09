Prime Minister chairs Government’s regular meeting

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presided over the Government’s October regular meeting on Saturday to review and assess the socio-economic situation in October and the first 10 months, as well as set orientations and tasks for the remaining months of this year.

In his opening remarks, Chính said that last month, the Government focused on directing ministries, sectors and localities to implement conclusions of the Party Central Committee’s 10th session, address the consequences of storms and floods, especially Typhoon Yagi, and prepare for the National Assembly’s eighth session, and handle projects with poor performance.

It also took solutions to control inflation, stabilise the macro-economy, promote growth, and ensure major balances of the economy, and reviewed the implementation of the 2024 and 5-year goals. Assessing the socio-economic situation of this month is better than that of last month, this quarter is better than the previous quarter, and this year is better than last year, the Government leader asked participants to focus on discussing and clarifying the achieved results, limitations, difficulties and challenges; analysing the causes and lessons learned from direction and management; forecasting the situation, including the impact of the US election results; and proposing mechanisms, policies and solutions for the coming time.

The Prime Minister asked for continued proactive and prompt response to policies, and governance scenarios for all situations. He emphasised the tasks and solutions that are needed to complete all goals for 2024, especially the GDP growth target, noting that if the GDP growth reaches around 7.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, the whole year’s figure will surpass 7 per cent, nearly doubling the averages of ASEAN and the world.

Chính also highlighted the necessity for breakthrough mechanisms, policies, and solutions to promote science and technology, and innovation, renew old growth drivers, and promote new ones.

Stressing the importance of solutions to stimulate domestic consumption, he requested relevant agencies to study and propose tax-related measures to submit to the legislative body.VNA/VNS