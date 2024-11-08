Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

State President sets off for official visits to Chile, Peru; attendance at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

November 08, 2024 - 22:15
This is Cường's first overseas trips in his new position, with special significance and importance both bilaterally and multilaterally.
State President Lương Cường leaves Hà Nội on November 8 evening for official visits to Chile and Peru; and attendance at the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội on Friday (November 8) evening to pay an official visit to Chile from November 9-12; and make an official visit to Peru and attend the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Lima from November 12-16.

The visits are made at the invitations of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, respectively.

The State President is accompanied by Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn; Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyễn Việt Cường, among others.

This is Cường's first overseas trips in his new position, with special significance and importance both bilaterally and multilaterally.

The visits will contribute to further consolidating the traditional friendship, enhancing political trust, effectively exploiting cooperation potential, promoting Việt Nam’s relations with Chile and Peru as well as the Latin American region, and strengthening coordination with countries in responding to global challenges.

Moreover, Cường's participation in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week on the occasion of the 35th founding anniversary of the forum continues to affirm Vietnam's positive and responsible contributions to solving regional and global issues, especially promoting the process of international economic linkages, creating new momentum for regional growth; continuing to consolidate APEC's role as the leading economic forum with the presence of three out of the world's five largest economies.

This is also an opportunity for the State President to meet with leaders of APEC member economies, including many comprehensive strategic partners and strategic partners of Vietnam, helping to continuously deepen Vietnam's relations with APEC members. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM urges stronger Việt Nam - China cultural, tourism links

The programme introducing Việt Nam's culture and tourism in Chongqing City held on Friday was among a series of activities organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the threshold of the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange 2025.
Politics & Law

Lawmakers to debate draft Data Law on Nov. 8

The legislators underlined the significance of building the law to ensure the full coverage of all issues and tasks defined by the Government in digital transformation, enhancing the effective use of information within databases to support public administration.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom