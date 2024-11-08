Việt Nam advocates exchanges, cooperation with China’s Chongqing

CHONGQING — Việt Nam is willing to offer the best possible conditions for its ministries, sectors, and localities to step up friendship exchanges and comprehensive cooperation with China’s Chongqing city, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

He was meeting the municipality's leader on Friday as part of his trip to participate in the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit and bilateral activities in China.

Talking to Yuan Jiajun, Politburo member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, PM Chính thanked the municipal authorities for their efforts in restoring the exhibition space dedicated to late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh at the Hongyan Revolutionary History Museum.

In response, Yuan highlighted Việt Nam's position as Chongqing's largest trade partners in the past five consecutive years, and the most prominent investment destination within the ASEAN region.

He stated that the municipal Party Committee and administration highly value friendly cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.

The Vietnamese leader also praised the exchange of diplomatic notes between the Vietnamese and Chinese foreign ministries regarding the establishment of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Chongqing.

He expressed confidence that the Consulate General will serve as a crucial bridge to advance collaboration between Việt Nam and Chongqing as well as Western China, bringing tangible benefits to their businesses and people.

Discussing bilateral joint work in the near future, PM Chính suggested enhancing delegation exchanges at various levels.

He called on Chongqing's relevant authorities to support the completion of the necessary procedures for the official establishment of the consulate general and to facilitate its future operations.

He also requested that the Chinese locality create conditions conducive to Vietnamese businesses' effective use of the China-Europe international railway, helping to export Vietnamese goods to third countries.

PM Chính also encouraged Chongqing to increase imports of high-quality Vietnamese products, expand bilateral trade volume, and further boost cooperation in tourism, culture, education, and locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges. Additionally, he recommended the consideration of new direct flights linking Chongqing to major cities in Việt Nam.

Agreeing with the PM, Yuan affirmed that Chongqing will facilitate the operation of the Vietnamese Consulate General, help Việt Nam capitalise on the China-Europe international railway line, and increase its imports of high-quality Vietnamese goods.

He expressed hope for bilateral engagements in areas where Chongqing holds strengths or both sides have mutual interests, such as industrial production, new materials, new energy, warehousing, logistics, and tourism, contributing to the building of the Việt Nam-China Community with A Shared Future that carries strategic significance. — VNA/VNS