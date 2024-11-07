Vietnamese PM proposes ways to foster CLMV cooperation

YUNNAN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has presented a vision for the future of Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Việt Nam (CLMV) cooperation, proposing some suggestions aimed at fostering a dynamic region of sustainable development.

Addressing the 11th CLMV Summit in Kunming City of China's Yunnan Province on Thursday, PM Chính said CLMV countries are holding unprecedented advantages when the world is advancing to an era of connectivity and innovation. However, they are also facing numerous difficulties and challenges in terms of capital and human resources, along with the risk of lagging behind if they fail to make timely innovations.

It is necessary to make a breakthrough for CLMV cooperation so that they can keep up with, move at the same pace, and outstrip others, he stressed, adding that only solidarity and cooperation can help the four countries surmount difficulties and build a dynamic CLMV region of sustainable development.

He called for collective determination to secure increasingly effective and practical CLMV cooperation to work towards a CLMV economic region of development, resilience and high competitiveness.

To achieve this, the countries need to be more resolute in implementing the CLMV Development Framework and focus on high-priority projects, he said, expressing his hope that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will pay more attention to and bring into play its centrality in the Mekong sub-regional cooperation, including the CLMV mechanism.

The PM urged member countries to select highly feasible cooperation areas that not only reflect emerging trends but also complement other Mekong sub-regional mechanisms, particularly the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya- Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) and the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS).

Describing the development of a high-quality workforce as critical to fostering CLMV cooperation, he called for building a general human resources development strategy tailored to the needs of the four nations. He suggested experts from CLMV countries collaborate in training programmes that improve both intellectual and skilled labour forces.

The leader highlighted Việt Nam's commitment to education and reaffirmed the continuation of its CLMV scholarship programme, which has provided opportunities for Cambodian, Lao, and Myanmar students to study and conduct research in Việt Nam since the programme's inception at the 4th CLMV Summit in November 2008.

In addition, internal resources are fundamental, long-term and decisive, while external resources are crucial for breakthroughs, he noted, calling for greater engagement from the business community and development partners in the design and execution of cooperation projects.

PM Chính also urged the ASEAN Secretariat to work closely with CLMV members to reform resource allocation for cooperation projects and programmes in a way that focuses more on emerging areas such as digital transformation, green transition, smart agriculture, and climate change response.

Việt Nam's commitment to CLMV cooperation is unwavering, and the country will continue to do its utmost to deepen traditional friendship, friendly neighbourliness, and mutually beneficial relations among the four nations. “Together, we can progress and thrive in this new era of development,” he declared.

CLMV countries are seeing a positive economic outlook, with average growth projected at 4.6 per cent in 2024 and 4.7 per cent in 2025. Their bilateral trade has surpassed US$769 billion, contributing 21.8 per cent to ASEAN's overall trade value.

Delegates agreed to step up collaboration in infrastructure connectivity, trade and investment facilitation, tourism, human resources, and the development of an intra-regional energy market.

They were also committed to sustainably and efficiently managing water resources, boosting smart agricultural production, and transitioning to sustainable energy solutions.

As the summit concluded, leaders approved a joint statement and witnessed the handover of the CLMV cooperation chairmanship from Myanmar to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS