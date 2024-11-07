Legislators discuss draft law on amendments and supplements to seven laws

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers are debating a draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of seven laws and the draft Electricity Law as part of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 8th session in Hà Nội on Thursday.

In the morning, NA deputies will discuss the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of seven laws, including the Law on Securities, the Law on Accounting, the Law on Independent Audit, the Law on State Budget, the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets, the Law on Tax Administration and the Law on National Reserves.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc will clarify issues raised by NA deputies.

Recent socio-economic changes have caused difficulties and obstacles to the implementation of legal documents on finance. In that context, the Government and the Ministry of Finance have urgently reviewed, summarised and assessed the implementation of laws in the field of finance and budget and found that the seven laws need to be amended and supplemented.

According to Phớc, on October 18, the Government proposed shortened procedures to the NA for the draft law that amends and supplements a number of articles of the finance-related seven laws.

Lê Quang Mạnh, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Finance and Budget, said that his committee, the Economic Committee and other NA agencies agreed on the necessity to amend and supplement the draft laws to remove difficulties and institutional obstacles in the fields of finance and budget, thus improving the investment and business environment, attracting state and non-state resources to promote the country's socio-economic development.

In the afternoon, the NA will discuss the draft Law on Electricity (amended).

The 2004 Law on Electricity has been amended and supplemented four times in 2012; 2018; 2022 and 2023 with the latest version took effect in July this year. However, after nearly 20 years of implementation, there are still some issues that the provisions of the law have not met, and it is necessary to amend and supplement them to fully institutionalise the Party's policies and guidelines in the Politburo's Resolution No. 55-NQ/TW dated February 11, 2020 on the orientation of Việt Nam's national energy development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045 as well as other resolutions and legal systems. — VNS