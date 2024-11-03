NA deputies call for solutions to ensure the feasibility of drug prevention and control programme

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Sunday discussed investment plans for the National Target Programme on Drug Prevention and Control by 2030, with deputies calling for clear solutions to ensure sufficient resources to ensure the programme’s feasibility.

Việt Nam faces not only the risk of becoming a transit hub but also the potential of evolving into a production and distribution centre for international drug trafficking. With this in mind, deputies emphasised the need to enhance the application of scientific and technological advancements and advanced equipment in drug crime prevention and control efforts.

Presenting the Government's report, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang explained that the programme, which continues from the 2021-2025 Drug Prevention and Control Programme, will focus on raising awareness for prevention, combating drug-related crime, drug rehabilitation, managing addicts and illegal drug users and post-rehabilitation support.

In a review report presented by Chairwoman of the NA’s Social Affairs Committee Nguyễn Thúy Anh, the committee expressed fundamental agreement on the necessity of the programme. However, she recommended that the Government continue to evaluate the programme’s alignment with the national rehabilitation facility network plan through 2030.

The Government should analyse specific objectives and propose feasible solutions, coordinating with relevant ministries and sectors to further review, assess and clarify the content and activities of the programme, while suggesting mechanisms for integrated policy development.

Additionally, the committee emphasised clarifying solutions to ensure resources meet the programme's goals, specifying capital structures for component projects and establishing special funding mechanisms for disadvantaged localities that face complex drug issues and cannot balance their budgets.

Members of the committee agreed on the programme's necessity, generally supporting the draft resolution to be considered at the ongoing eighth session of the 15th NA.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stressed the programme's critical importance for the country. He noted with concerns that despite the strong efforts of the National Committee for AIDS, Drugs, and Prostitution Prevention and the Anti-HIV/AIDS and Anti-Prostitution Steering Committees, drug usage, trafficking and HIV cases continue to rise.

Despite significant budget investment, drug issues have remained a serious threat, impacting socio-economic fields and public health, Mẫn said, stressing that prevention is the primary focus.

He urged careful consideration of the targets and requested clarification on whether sufficient funds have been allocated for drug prevention and control, as well as balancing all funding sources to ensure effective implementation. He also suggested reviewing the possible overlap with other national target programmes.

After confirming that the programme's documentation is ready for submission at the 15th NA’s eighth session, NA Chairman Mẫn requested the Government to incorporate feedback from the meeting to finalise the programme and draft resolution.

He also recommended including content related to the Law on Drug Prevention and Control, passed during the 14th NA’s 11th session, and urged the Government to evaluate the law’s implementation, checking whether related legal documents have been sufficiently issued, as these are fundamental to the programme’s structure.

He emphasised that education and public awareness are essential strategies, urging the entire population to participate in drug prevention by consciously reporting and cooperating with authorities. He also stressed the importance of timely rewards for those who contribute to drug prevention.

Deputy NA Chairman Trần Quang Phương questioned whether resources allocated are sufficient, suggesting that the Ministry of Public Security work closely with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and other relevant bodies to assess this issue thoroughly.

Echoing these views, Deputy NA Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định said there are many types and forms of drugs, including new, highly dangerous and hard-to-control substances. However, the proposed budget for the programme remains limited, requiring careful consideration and planning to ensure resources are allocated wisely.

He said efforts should focus on key tasks. For the immediate future, he recommended allocating specific funds by 2025. – VNS