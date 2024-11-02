Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM returns to Hà Nội, wrapping up visits to three Middle East countries

November 02, 2024 - 08:50
The visits left an important mark, elevating the relationship between Việt Nam and the three countries in particular and with the Middle East and North Africa region in general.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse board the jet to return to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam returned to Hà Nội on November 1 evening, concluding their official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), attendance at the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and working trip to Saudi Arabia, and official visit to Qatar.

During the six-day tour, the PM had a various, substantive and effective working programme with nearly 60 activities, including talks and meetings with senior leaders of countries, working sessions with leaders of ministries, organisations, major groups and funds of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Besides, he had meetings with staff of Vietnamese embassies and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the three countries.

He delivered a speech at the eighth FII in Saudi Arabia, and a policy speech at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, attended the Việt Nam-UAE business forum and the brand launch of Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker Vinfast, and the inauguration ceremony of Vietnamese tech giant FPT's Middle East regional office in Saudi Arabia, and visited Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial city.

The visits left an important mark, elevating the relationship between Việt Nam and the three countries in particular and with the Middle East and North Africa region in general. In particular, Việt Nam and the UAE upgraded their relationship to Comprehensive Partnership and signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia and Qatar agreed to soon promote the upgrading of their relations to new heights.

In addition, Việt Nam and the three countries signed and exchanged 33 cooperation documents in such areas  as trade, investment, finance, energy, innovation, standards, measurement and quality, and sports education, collaboration between businesses, creating a basis for promoting join work in all fields between Việt Nam and the three countries in the coming time. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM hails outcomes of Việt Nam-Qatar labour cooperation

The Vietnamese leader asked the Qatari minister to promote, cooperate and support the construction of training centres for Vietnamese workers before they go to work in Qatar. This will play an important role in improving the skills, qualifications, and cultural and legal understanding of workers
Politics & Law

PM hopes for stronger Việt Nam - Qatar parliamentary ties

Speaker of the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly) of Qatar Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim stated that the Shura Council hopes to advance cooperation with the National Assembly of Việt Nam to assist the two governments to promote the productive and substantive implementation of cooperation commitments and plans for the sake of the two countries' people.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom