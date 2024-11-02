PM returns to Hà Nội, wrapping up visits to three Middle East countries

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam returned to Hà Nội on November 1 evening, concluding their official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), attendance at the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and working trip to Saudi Arabia, and official visit to Qatar.

During the six-day tour, the PM had a various, substantive and effective working programme with nearly 60 activities, including talks and meetings with senior leaders of countries, working sessions with leaders of ministries, organisations, major groups and funds of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Besides, he had meetings with staff of Vietnamese embassies and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the three countries.

He delivered a speech at the eighth FII in Saudi Arabia, and a policy speech at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, attended the Việt Nam-UAE business forum and the brand launch of Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker Vinfast, and the inauguration ceremony of Vietnamese tech giant FPT's Middle East regional office in Saudi Arabia, and visited Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial city.

The visits left an important mark, elevating the relationship between Việt Nam and the three countries in particular and with the Middle East and North Africa region in general. In particular, Việt Nam and the UAE upgraded their relationship to Comprehensive Partnership and signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia and Qatar agreed to soon promote the upgrading of their relations to new heights.

In addition, Việt Nam and the three countries signed and exchanged 33 cooperation documents in such areas as trade, investment, finance, energy, innovation, standards, measurement and quality, and sports education, collaboration between businesses, creating a basis for promoting join work in all fields between Việt Nam and the three countries in the coming time. — VNS