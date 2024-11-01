Vietnamese embassy in Tokyo boosts ties with Japanese localities

TOKYO — The Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo held an exchange with representatives of Tokyo-based Japanese offices on Friday.

Initiated by the Liaison Council of Municipalities of Japan, the event served as a platform for the embassy to showcase Việt Nam's cooperation initiatives, policies and image, while expanding relations with Japanese localities to facilitate future collaborations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu seized the opportunity to propose concrete measures aimed at bolstering cooperation between the embassy and the council.

He highlighted a strong desire among the Vietnamese community in Japan, many of whom either currently reside or previously worked in the country, to continue their stay or return there. This enduring relationship, he said, is a powerful catalyst for Vietnamese citizens seeking opportunities to live, study and work in Japan.

Daisuke Nakaoka, representative of the Hiroshima Prefectural Office in Tokyo, said with over 10,000 Vietnamese residents, Hiroshima boasts the largest foreign community from Việt Nam. Recent milestones include the launch of direct Vietjet flights connecting Hiroshima and Hà Nội in May, and the signing of an official cooperation agreement between Hiroshima and Việt Nam’s Thanh Hóa province in June.

Established by the Office of the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs in August 2017, the Liaison Council plays a crucial role in disseminating information to local authorities, enabling them to launch programmes aligned with Japan’s foreign policy while promoting joint projects across various fields at the local level. Today, the council boasts 75 members representing 47 prefectures and 20 central municipalities with offices in Tokyo. — VNS

Đinh Minh Hằng