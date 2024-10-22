Việt Nam asks Japan for cooperation in semiconductor workforce, simplify entries for citizens

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi.

During the call, the Japanese diplomat sent his congratulations to Lương Cường, who has been elected by the National Assembly to hold the position of President. Minister Takeshi also expressed his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Việt Nam for the devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Deputy PM, foreign minister Sơn again congratulated Takeshi on his appointment as top diplomat of Japan and affirmed that Việt Nam considered Japan a leading and long-term important partner. It would support Japan to play an increasingly active role, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and the world.

The two sides expressed their delight at the comprehensive development of their bilateral relationship and pledged to continue to strengthen close cooperation between the two countries' foreign ministries, contributing to promoting the firming and deepening the framework of the Việt Nam - Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides also agreed to coordinate to promote regular visits and exchanges at high and all levels and to enhance exchanges and connections between the people of the two countries.

Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Sơn suggested that the two sides coordinate to strengthen economic cooperation -- the main pillar of the bilateral relationship, deepen the connection between the two economies, trade cooperation, investment, ODA, promote the implementation of a new generation of assistance, with a focus on technology transfer.

The two needed to actively expand cooperation to new and strategic areas such as green and digital transformation, semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sơn said.

He also wished Japan would support Việt Nam in implementing the training programme for a 50,000 strong workforce in this field by 2030.

Sơn also suggested that Japan create favourable conditions, simplify and gradually exempt entry procedures for Vietnamese citizens.

Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi highly appreciated the role and position of Việt Nam in the region and in the world and he affirmed that Việt Nam was an important partner in implementing Japan's foreign policy with the region.

He hoped that the two sides would continue to bring defence and security cooperation into depth, substance and effectiveness.

Attesting Japan's desire to continue supporting and contributing to the development of Việt Nam's economy, Minister Takeshi suggested that the two sides strengthen economic cooperation and coordinate to promote the progress of a number of key economic projects, including putting HCM City's first metro project Bến Thành-Suối Tiên into commercial operation within 2024, as agreed by the two countries' senior leaders.

The two sides also discussed regional and international situations, including the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue.

Việt Nam and Japan will also strengthen coordination, share perspectives and cooperate and support each other with regard to regional and international issues and in international forums such as the United Nations, ASEAN and APEC.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Sơn invited his Japanese counterpart to visit Việt Nam and co-chair the 13th Việt Nam - Japan Cooperation Committee in 2025. — VNS