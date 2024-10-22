Ceremony held to hand over work of State President

HÀ NỘI — The Presidential Office on Tuesday held a ceremony for the transfer of work between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường.

Prominent at the event were Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Lâm officially handed over the tasks of the State President to Cường. He asked the Party Central Committee’s Office, the Presidential Office and relevant agencies to report detailed affairs to the new State President right after the handover ceremony.

The Party chief expressed his firm belief that with his enthusiasm, high sense of responsibility, and extensive experience, Cuong will quickly adapt to his new role and give timely and effective guidance, working along with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to lead the people to the successful implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, thus steering the country into a new, brighter era.

In his remarks, Cường pledged to make efforts to carry forward achievements by Lâm and generations of Vietnamese State leaders.

He also called on the staff of the Presidential Office to continue staying united and uphold the sense of responsibility, dedication, diligence, proactiveness, and creativity to fulfill all tasks.

Earlier, the State leader offered incense in tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex.

The 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) elected Cường as President of Việt Nam for the 2021-26 term at its ongoing 8th session on October 21.

The parliament adopted a resolution on the election of Cường, Politburo member, Permanent member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and NA deputy of the 15th tenure, as President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam for the 2021-26 term.

Taking the oath, the new President pledged to stay absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people, and the Constitution, and to exert efforts to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party, the State, and the people.

After that, he delivered an inaugural address in front of the parliament. — VNS