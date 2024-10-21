Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Lao leader sends congratulations to freshly elected State President

October 21, 2024 - 22:33
Laos’ top leader affirmed that the election reflects the trust and high regard from the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam to Lương Cường. He said he is confident that the new President and other Vietnamese Party and State leaders will continue to lead Việt Nam and its people to new greater achievements in the ongoing reform process
President Lương Cường takes his oath in Hà Nội on October 21. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith has delivered a congratulatory letter to Lương Cường on his election as State President of Việt Nam by the 15th National Assembly on October 21.

In his letter, Laos’ top leader affirmed that the election reflects the trust and high regard from the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam to Lương Cường. He said he is confident that the new President and other Vietnamese Party and State leaders will continue to lead Việt Nam and its people to new greater achievements in the ongoing reform process, which aims to transform Việt Nam into a modern, industrialised country with wealthy people, strong nation, and a democratic, just, and civilised society.

Thongloun Sisoulith also expressed his wish to work closely with the President to further nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive collaboration between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, states, and people, bringing practical benefits to both nations and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

