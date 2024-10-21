Vietnamese, Chinese Parties promote theoretical exchanges

HÀ NỘI – Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, hosted a visiting delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Qu Qingshan, Director of the CPC Central Institute of Party History and Literature, in Hà Nội on Monday.

Thắng emphasised the significance of this visit, saying it represents a step to concretise the high-level common perception on deepening theoretical exchanges between the two Parties.

He congratulated the 20th CPC Central Committee on the success of its third plenum, which had outlined crucial measures for promoting comprehensive reforms, Chinese-style modernisation and high-quality development in line with the Resolution of the 20th CPC Congress.

He called for research institutions of the two Parties and countries to closely follow practical demands in the new situation, continue enhancing theoretical cooperation, and regularly share the latest research results, contributing to the socio-economic development and socialist construction efforts of both nations.

For his part, Qu, a CPC Central Committee member, praised Việt Nam’s achievements in nearly 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal) under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and expressed his belief that the country will fulfil the goals set by the 13th National CPV Congress and successfully organise the 14th Congress. He emphasised that Chinese research agencies are ready to closely coordinate with Việt Nam in effectively realising the common perception of the highest-level leaders of the two Parties on enhancing theoretical and practical exchanges in the process of building socialism and promoting modernisation in line with each country's reality.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive developments of relations between the two Parties and countries; and agreed to maintain close high-level contacts, strengthen practical cooperation across spheres, promote people-to-people exchanges, and better control and resolve disagreements based on the high-level common perceptions and international law. This will contribute to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a Việt sam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

They also consented to enhance collaboration between their respective Party history and theoretical research institutions and jointly organise the 19th theoretical seminar between the two Parties.

On the same day, Lại Xuân Môn, a member of the CPV Central Committee and standing deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education, met with the CPC delegation to discuss the theoretical and practical achievements of both Parties over the past time and sketch out orientations for future cooperation between their information and theoretical agencies. – VNS