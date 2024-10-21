Brief biography of State President Lương Cường

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly on October 21 elected Politburo member Lương Cường, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and 15th NA deputy as the President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam for the 2021-26 tenure.

The following is his brief biography:

- Full name: Lương Cường

- Date of birth: August 15, 1957

- Native place: Dữu Lâu Ward, Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province

- Academic degree: Bachelor of Party building, State governance

- Political theory: High level

- Party admission: July 1978

He is a member of the Party Central Committee for the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee; member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Politburo; and permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Summary of career:

- February 1975: Joined the army.

- May 2003 – March 2006: Deputy Commander of Politics, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Army Corps 2; Major General (February 2006).

- April 2006 – December 2007: Political Commissar, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Army Corps 2; Major General.

- January 2008 - May 2011: member of the 11th Party Central Committee (January 2011); Political Commissar, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Military Region 3; Lieutenant General (August 2009).

- June 2011 - December 2015: member of the 11th Party Central Committee, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army; Secretary of the Party Committee of the General Department of Politics; Senior Lieutenant General (December 2014).

- January 2016 - April 2016: Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee; Deputy Chief of the General Department of Politics under the Việt Nam People's Army; Senior Lieutenant General.

- May 2016 - December 2020: Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee; member of the Standing Committee of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Department of Politics under the Việt Nam People's Army; head of the Central Military Commission’s Inspection Committee; General (January 2019); member of the Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention and Control; and member of the Party Central Committee's Sub-commission on Internal Political Security.

- January 2021 - April 2024: member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Politburo; member of the Standing Committee of the Central Military Commission; deputy of the 15th National Assembly; Chief of the General Department of Politics under the Việt Nam People's Army; head of the Central Military Commission's Inspection Committee; member of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena; and member of the Party Central Committee's Sub-commission on Internal Political Security.

- May 2024 - present: member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Politburo; permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat; deputy of the 15th National Assembly; and deputy head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.

- From October 21, 2024: President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam for the 2021-26 tenure. — VNA/VNS