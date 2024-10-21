State President Lương Cường sworn in

HÀ NỘI — Newly-elected State President Lương Cường took the oath of office on Monday, pledging to build a prosperous Việt Nam and consistently follow an independent and self-reliant foreign policy, focused on promoting peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

In his speech, the new State President pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, striving to fulfill the tasks assigned by the Party, State and people.

Reflecting on his career, President Lương Cường recalled his decision in February 1975 to volunteer for military service during the heroic nationwide movement to liberate southern Việt Nam. His commitment was driven by the desire to fight for national reunification and witness the day of victory.

Over nearly 50 years of revolutionary service later, he has held various roles and been tested and shaped through his experiences in protecting the nation, rising from a soldier to a senior leader of the Party.

“Whatever position I hold or mission I am assigned, I have always remained politically steadfast and absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland and the people. I strive to overcome challenges, continuously learn, cultivate my character and improve my competence," he emphasised.

He expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State, the military, local authorities, and the people who have supported and guided him throughout his journey.

Facing the increasing demands of national development and defence, President Lương Cường committed to fully dedicating himself to fulfilling his duties as State President. He vowed to strengthen unity within the Party and, together with the entire nation, continue to nurture great national solidarity, and build a strong, socialist rule-of-law state that truly serves the people.

The President pledged to enhance national defence and security, to strengthen the revolutionary, professional and modern people's armed forces, and to build the people's defence and security posture.

Additionally, he reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace and friendship. The country will continue to pursue multilateralism, international integration and cooperation, safeguarding national interests and firmly protecting sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He reaffirmed his determination to uphold national unity and socialism, striving for a prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised Việt Nam, and ensuring peace and happiness for all citizens.

Earlier, the National Assembly passed a resolution with 440 out of 440 deputies in attendance voting in favour, equating to 91.67 per cent of the total number of NA deputies. This resolution confirmed Lương Cường, Politburo member, Permanent Member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee's Secretariat and deputy of the 15th-tenure NA as State President of Việt Nam for the 2021-2026 term. — VNS